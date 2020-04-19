While many of us have been stuck at home to keep from spreading the coronavirus, we've tried to find different ways to stay entertained. Without the ability to visit our friends and family, and without the ability to visit parks, restaurants, shops and movie theaters, it's easy to go a little stir-crazy.
It might have been peaceful and relaxing for the first week or two with the ability to either work from home or take an indefinite break from work. But now that we are over a month into this quarantine, people are looking for fun activities to break up some of the downtime.
On Facebook, I've seen many people fill out polls and surveys about various interests. I, myself, do find it fun to share about such topics as favorite movies, music, TV shows, sports teams and foods. It's also fun to see how my favorites compare with others.
If you have children, I'm sure you've been desperate to find anything that will keep your little ones entertained. I would feel terrible for my parents right now if my brother and I were still children. I remember countless times of us complaining about how bored we were, and that was many years ago, and without a virus pandemic.
I have seen photos and have read stories, though, about some of the unique activities parents are doing with their kids.
To get out of the house a little bit, many families have done some artwork with sidewalk chalk. They have gotten creative by using tape and other tools to help draw some really neat designs. I remember we had some sidewalk chalk when we were little but we mostly just used it for hopscotch or to write messages like "My brother is a dork."
Teddy bear scavenger hunts have also been created as a safe game to play during this time. Businesses and residents have been placing teddy bears in their windows. This allows parents and children to hop in the car and drive around looking for them, and since they stay in their cars, there is little risk of spreading germs.
I also learned that the Nintendo Switch has been selling like hotcakes the past few weeks even though it has been on the market for three years now. A friend of mine was trying to find one and he looked everywhere online without much luck. I actually have one already and have been playing it quite a bit. Thanks to the internet, you can play certain games online which is what I've been doing with my brother Jordan and former Times-Tribune Staff Writer Timothy Wyatt.
However, a hobby that was popular before this pandemic and is even more popular now is the American pastime of watching TV. If you have a cable or satellite service, you'll find yourself surfing through all of the channels. But streaming services like Netflix have also been a popular way of staying entertained these past few weeks. Several of these services have even offered free content as a way to help us all get through this and to make it a little easier to stay home.
In particular, the Netflix series "Tiger King" has taken quarantined homes by storm. I have yet to watch it but I feel like I know everything that happened just based on all of the related posts I've seen online. I've seen photos of many of the people featured in the show, and understand that it deals with some shady business practices revolving around tigers.
One of these days I might check a little bit of it out, but apparently it is full of filthy language so I probably won't. It feels like it's hard to find any TV or movies these days, though, that aren't full of ugliness. Whether it's foul language or something perverted, just about every type of show has something that we don't need to be exposing our eyes or ears to.
But as Christians, we need to stop blaming movies and TV for everything that's wrong in the world. We shouldn't consider Hollywood actors as any type of savior, and we shouldn't rely on Hollywood to help spread the Word of God. We need to be doing that ourselves. We don't need to think of it as their job to share the Gospel. We need to think of it as our job.
There is definitely some clean and wholesome TV shows, movies and cartoons out there that we could choose as alternatives, but we shouldn't be relying on those either. That's no substitute for us having a relationship with God and taking it upon ourselves to live according to the Lord's will.
James 4:7 says, "Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you."
Are we sharing the Gospel whenever we have the chance? Are we even sharing the Gospel at all? Are we trying to be a light as much as we can be, or are we no better than characters in a R-rated movie?
Instead of being critical of what others are doing, we need to take a look in the mirror and see what we're doing.
Brad Hall is the nighttime editor at the Times-Tribune. He can be contacted at bhall@thetimestribune.com.
