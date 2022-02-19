For a couple of different reasons lately, I’ve had to ask myself, “Is this real life?”
I’ll start with the most recent which was my Cincinnati Bengals making it to the Super Bowl for the first time since I was just 4 years old. Of course, they ended up not winning the big game, but just making it that far felt like something I was never going to really see.
They had a losing season last year, were the worst team in the league two years ago, and while they had a great season this year by winning their division, I still never would have guessed they’d make it that far in the playoffs.
But in dramatic fashion, they just kept knocking off big team after big team.
They went down to Nashville to defeat the 1-seed Tennessee Titans, 19-16, with a last-second field goal. That put them in the AFC Championship game, aka the semifinals, which left me pinching myself to make sure I wasn’t dreaming.
Then I was really asking myself if this was real life the next week when they went to Kansas City to beat the heavily favored Chiefs in overtime, 27-24, which sent them to their first Super Bowl game since January 22, 1989.
For a while, it even felt like they had a chance to win the Super Bowl when they got up by seven points in the second half. But everything stalled out for the Bengals after that point, and then it all slipped away in the final few minutes of the game.
Regardless, it was still pretty neat to see them make it that far, and hopefully they can keep up the pace the next few seasons.
Another reason I’ve been pinching myself lately, and the past 19 months, is our little toddler Jaxson. It often just seems so hard to believe that we have a precious baby boy. It’s still hard to believe that God blessed us enough to be parents of this little miracle.
After every diaper change, every bath, every little laugh and every big cry, it’s just a little reminder that I’m actually a father to this little guy.
And speaking of 19 months, it’s hard to believe it’s been that long since he was born, and honestly hard to believe his first birthday was seven months ago. We’ve already been doing a little pre-planning for his second birthday which just does not seem real.
But everyday I give thanks to God for our little Jaxson and for everything He has provided for my family and me. What’s sad, though, is that to many people, God does not feel real.
Some people don’t believe God exists at all, which is extremely sad, while others forget just how real He really is.
It’s easy to think of God as just this celestial being that we’ll hopefully get to meet one day when we go to Heaven. But the truth is that God is with us everyday for every single moment of our lives.
Whether you’re doing something good that you want your friends and family to know about, or whether you’re doing something bad that you don’t want anyone to know about, God knows and is there for it all.
This is why we’re unable to just skirt through life telling ourselves that as long as we don’t do anything real bad like murder then surely we’ll go to Heaven when we leave this world. But God knows everything and will hold us accountable for everything we’ve done and everything we didn’t do.
The good news is that God will forgive us from our sins if we turn from them and choose to let Him be the one true Lord of our lives.
Hebrews 11:6 says, “But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.”
Things like me being a father and the Bengals going to the Super Bowl are definitely hard to believe. But what I hope we all believe is that God is real, and ready to save us whenever we come calling.
