For as long as I can remember, I have loved listening to music.
It’s a pastime I no doubt get from my parents who also love music.
My dad had a big record collection from his childhood days which I recently acquired from him.
My mom also enjoys listening to music but she is a really good singer as well. She sang a lot in church and in talent shows when I was growing up.
I remember my first cassette tape which was Alan Jackson’s “A Lot About Livin’ (And a Little ‘bout Love)”. And I remember my first CD which was ESPN’s “Jock Jams Volume 1”.
Then once we got our first glimpse into the future with digital music, I was on Cloud 9. I no longer had to buy full albums just for one song. I could instead just go download the one song I wanted to hear and not be out $12-15.
The most fun I have listening to music, though, is when I play it in my car. When it’s just me and I have a drive to make, I love to crank it up and sing along.
With some of the sunny weather we’ve been having lately, I particularly enjoy being able to roll down my windows while I blast my tunes.
Having new conveniences like Spotify and Bluetooth has only added to the fun as I now have millions of songs to play through my car's speakers.
However, the introvert in me comes out whenever I get stopped at a traffic light.
When I’m sitting there right beside other cars, I immediately turn my music down, and stop my singing for the time being.
I enjoy the music but I also don’t want to look like a crazy person in front of people I don’t know.
Of course, there’s a great chance I’ll never see those people ever again. But there’s still that shyness in me that doesn’t want to draw any attention to myself for those few moments.
Knowing God is always with us and always watching us can also drum up similar feelings depending on where we’re at in our relationship with Christ.
If you have truly been saved and have a personal relationship with Jesus, then it should feel very comforting to know that God is constantly right here with us.
You know that no matter what you’re going through, you can turn to the Lord for help, and he’ll be with you every step of the way.
And you know that when you live how God wants you to live, he’s going to know it and be delighted.
Unfortunately, it probably feels much different if you’ve never been saved or if you have backslidden.
If you are living a life of sin, then it might feel uncomfortable to know that God is always with you and is always watching you.
Instead of being thankful that the Lord is always near, you might feel ashamed or embarrassed by many of your actions.
1 John 2:28 says, "And now, little children, abide in him; that, when he shall appear, we may have confidence, and not be ashamed before him at his coming."
When I’m out on the freeways, I play my music loud and sing along because nobody is watching. But when I get stopped next to someone, that’s when I think about what I must look like.
We might be concerned about what we look like to God if we’re not living how we should be. But we can change all of that in an instant when we turn our back on sin and give our hearts to Jesus.
