As the holiday season starts to ramp up, so do the travel plans for my family and me.
Whenever possible, we try to spend Thanksgiving and Christmas with all of our immediate family.
Thankfully, both of Carmen’s parents live around here in Corbin, but mine live in different cities. On top of that, my brother and sisters are scattered all across the United States.
For this year in particular, traveling could get even more tricky as we now have a little 4-month-old bundle of joy for a backseat driver. And as I’ve come to find out, when you try to make plans, you are no longer on your time or your family’s time, but rather you are on the baby’s time.
So with all of these travel plans about to begin, I couldn’t help but think about all of the other journeys in our lives -- both big and small.
As I’ve already mentioned, many of you will be making journeys to visit family and loved ones over the next two months. Some of those journeys may be short while some may have you driving out of the state.
Speaking of travel, you might also make journeys in the spring or summertime to go on vacation somewhere. It might be camping at a local site, visiting one of the coasts to spend time at the beach, or maybe even to another country.
For children, each school year itself is a journey and it’s all part of the bigger journey which is making it through high school and graduating. For this year in particular, it has no doubt been a strange and unique journey for those students trying to make it to the end.
Children will also be on a journey next month anxiously waiting to see what presents they have underneath the Christmas tree.
After high school, they might go off to college, join the military, learn a trade, or perhaps train to be a first responder. Any of those choices require journeys of various sizes in order to reach the finish line.
Other journeys in life are smaller but perhaps just as meaningful when you look back on them.
On a family fun night, you might go on a journey in a board game to see who’s the best at Scrabble or Monopoly. (By the way, did you know there is a game called “Corbin-opoly” now available? If I ever get my hands on one, that will likely be a topic for another column down the road!)
You and your family might also go on a little journey in the kitchen to bake goodies together or to cook a delicious meal for Thanksgiving. There might actually be lots of those little journeys you go on together this season whether it’s cooking, shopping or wrapping presents.
Over the years, though, I’ve learned that we tend to focus on the destination at the end of these journeys more so than the journeys themselves. However, it’s often the case that the journey is just as special or perhaps even more special than the end destination.
When you go on a big trip somewhere, all you can think about is how long of a drive you have to make. But one of my fondest memories was a time I went on a trip with my grandparents and had a nice time just talking to them on the ride there. I don’t even remember where we were going or where we had been but I’ll always remember that drive.
When you’re in school, it’s easy just to want the day to be over with, the year to be over with, and to graduate as soon as possible. But when you look back, you see just how special that journey was. It was probably more care-free, you got to spend quality time with your family, and you got to hang out with friends that you might not get to see again.
As a kid at Christmas, you might not realize it at the time, but the special part is the waiting and the anticipation for Christmas morning. That excitement wondering what toys you have to unwrap is the truly fun part.
And for those little journeys like family game night or family baking night, the fun is absolutely in the journey itself more so than the end result.
When it comes to being a child of God, though, there really is nothing more important than the final destination. Where you end up once this earthly stay is through should absolutely be your focus everyday.
But just like the old song goes, “I wouldn’t take nothin’ for my journey now.”
The devil will try to throw every temptation at you and find any weakness he can exploit. If all that you find yourself caring about are the pleasures of this world, he might even lead you to them and convince you that you must be doing something right to have all of that stuff.
Or in other situations, he might try to break you down with heartache and sadness, and make you ask why God would let these things happen to you.
But as easy as it might be to find comfort in worldly pleasures, or as easy as it might be to let yourself be consumed by worry and despair, we have to keep our eyes on Jesus and focus on the journey that will lead us to eternal life.
Romans 8:38-39 says, “For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
God’s promises do not remove the hurts and dangers of our journey, but he will go through them with us and will not leave us in the dark places alone. God will be with us unless we decide to end our journey with him and walk away from his presence.
As Christians, we live in two worlds at the same time. We are residents of earth with responsibilities that the Lord has given to us to fulfill. But we are also citizens of Heaven, and while we are here, we need to be preparing for there.
