With this weekend marking the first official Mother’s Day for my wife Carmen, I of course will be dedicating this week’s column to her.
And I suppose it’s only appropriate that I’m writing this after two nights in a row of us being up all night with our babies -- both furry and non-furry.
On Sunday night, our baby boy Jaxson decided to wake up at 5 a.m. and stay awake until 9 a.m. This was just a few hours after he had fallen asleep at 2 a.m.
Then on Monday night, our dog Skipper was whimpering and panting in our faces from about 4 a.m. until 8 a.m. because he hates the sound of thunder. It seems to be our luck that thunderstorms only take place in the middle of the night.
But as the great mother she is, Carmen was the first to get up with Jaxson that morning and had already changed his diaper and was feeding him before I realized everyone was awake. Sometimes I’m a very light sleeper with anything at all waking me up, but other times I can sleep through any type of noise.
So as I was snoozing away, she let me continue to sleep and was tending to the 5 o’clock needs of our little one.
That’s just one example of the mother she has been and the wife she has been. But she has done so much more for little Jaxson who is just now turning 10 months old.
After her rough labor, she did as much as her body could withstand to help feed and take care of the baby when he was just a newborn. Since then, she’s stepped up to take on any job necessary to make sure Jaxson has what he needs.
We alternate diaper changes and feedings, but I’ll certainly admit she does the bulk of everything else. She takes the lead on giving him his baths, clips his finger nails and makes sure his nose stays clean.
While I’m at work, she’s taking care of him around the clock, and even though she loves the quality time, she rarely gets many breaks from chasing the little guy around.
Jaxson absolutely loves his mama though as his face always lights up whenever he sees her. She can make him laugh like nothing else, and there’s nothing sweeter than when she really gets him tickled.
On top of all of that, she works hard at being an amazing wife as she supports me in any way she can. She even makes the time to cook us delicious meals before I head out to work in the evenings.
Jaxson and I are very lucky to have her in our lives as she’s the best mother he could ask for and the best wife I could ask for. And she deserves even extra recognition for having a baby and being a mom right in the middle of this pandemic. It’s certainly made things quite a bit more trying on her but she has remained strong to persevere through it all.
Mothers and motherhood are among the greatest gifts God ever gave to the world. A loving and dedicated mother is simply invaluable when it comes to our growth and development. It’s difficult to imagine a world without our moms and grandmas.
Mothers teach children about compassion, valuing others and sharing, and Jaxson will no doubt learn those virtues from Carmen as he continues to grow up.
Mothers are also designed by God to be nurturing and self-sacrificing. There is no greater nurturing power in the world than that of a mother. And choosing to be a mother is a conscious and deliberate decision by a woman to follow the God-like act of loving self-sacrifice.
Proverbs 31: 25-28 says, “ Strength and honour are her clothing; and she shall rejoice in time to come. She openeth her mouth with wisdom; and in her tongue is the law of kindness. She looketh well to the ways of her household, and eateth not the bread of idleness. Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her.”
To my beautiful wife and to the mother of our baby boy, I just want to take this moment to say thank you for everything you’ve done for Jaxson and for me. If the Lord is willing, our journey raising our little one is just getting started but I know he is going to have the best mom along the way. I will do everything I can to support you as you’ve supported me, and it will be a blessing to see you continue growing as the best mother to our baby.
I love you very much and Happy First Mother’s Day!
