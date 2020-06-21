HALL THINGS CONSIDERED: Happy Father's Day to all of the dads in my life

Back on Mother’s Day, I took a moment to share about and thank all of the wonderful moms in my life. This weekend, I wanted to devote my column to the amazing dads in my life since it’s Father’s Day and since I’m about to become a father myself.
I have so many memories and have learned so much from my very own father. I’ll always remember and cherish the moments when he and I along with my brother would do things like play kickball in the backyard, or stay up late on a Saturday night to watch TV or play whatever video game we rented for the weekend. He always got me to all of my baseball and basketball practices growing up, but was really there for anything that I needed. Later on, he always made arrangements to help me move, and I bounced around a lot during my college years before I ended up here in Corbin. He’s already been talking about how he’s looking forward to spending time with his grandson and how he wants to get him things like his first basketball hoop. My dad has always been there for me and I just pray I’ll be as good of a father to my son as he was to me.
God has also placed several other dads in my life who have also been there for me along the way.
My stepfather Tim has passed on a lot of his wisdom since he and my mother have been together. He’s always been handy around the house as well and I’ve relied on him a lot when I’ve been in a pinch. I’m glad my mother has him around and I appreciate all he has done for me over the years.
Another Tim has also been a father figure in my life and that’s my father-in-law and Carmen’s dad, Tim. I’ve certainly appreciated how he immediately made me feel welcomed in the family, even before Carmen and I were officially married. I’ll always remember how proud he already was when we first announced we were having a baby, and I know he’s really excited to get to be a papaw to our son. I’m excited myself to see him get the chance to spoil his little grandbaby.
And last but not least is Carmen’s stepfather Donnie. For as long as Carmen and I have been married and even a little while longer, he has been there for us whenever we needed anything. Just a few months back he brought over his ladder to help me clean our gutters and that’s just one example of the countless ways he’s helped us out. He feels as much of a part of my family as anyone else and I’m very blessed to have him around.
Proverbs 20:7 says, “The just man walketh in his integrity; his children are blessed after him.”
All of these fathers in my life have been great role models for me, and I just felt like I had to acknowledge them this year of all years especially. I am so thankful to God that he placed all of them in my life not only for my own benefit but as an example of how I should raise my own child.
If the Lord is willing, I’ll get to meet our little boy sometime over the next few weeks, and I am so excited. But I’m also excited to get to share that joy with my dad and all of these other dads who can’t wait to meet the little guy.
I love you all very much and I hope you all know what a difference you’ve made in my life. Thank you from the bottom of my heart and Happy Father’s Day!
