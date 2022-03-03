This week is one of the most exciting weeks for our local students and sports fans.
The girls 13th Region Tournament tipped off Monday night while the boys tournament got underway on Wednesday.
The top teams from across the Tri-County and beyond come together at the Corbin Arena for some top-notch basketball action and fun.
All of their hard work and dedication during the season builds up to these moments. Then at the end, one boys team and one girls team will be left standing with a chance to compete for a state title.
For me, this week always brings back a lot of memories from the district and region tournaments during my high school days. No, I wasn’t on the basketball team but my friends and I still had a blast cheering our school on from the stands.
For my last two years of school in particular, we went all out for the big tournament games.
For some reason, we found it funny to dress up in the most random ways possible to help with school spirit.
Our junior year, we raided a local surplus store and bought work shirts that had random names sewn on to them. I remember I found one that said “Butch” on it.
Then to go along with our random work shirts, we’d raid our closets and our parents’ closets to find whatever odd accessories we could. Hardhats, skiing goggles, Hawaiian leis -- if it was something goofy and nonsensical, we’d throw it on.
For our senior year, we dressed up as the NWO wrestling group for the girls district game, and Mortal Kombat video game characters for the boys district game.
We went all out with our costumes, and even brought a boombox with us both nights to play wrestling themes and the Mortal Kombat theme as we entered the building.
It is certainly embarrassing to look back on today, but we definitely had a lot of fun.
Overall, I quite enjoyed my high school days. I know I’m in the minority, but I was one of the few who wasn’t wishing my life away back then.
I never minded the schoolwork that much, I had all of my friends around, and didn’t have that much responsibility. And I knew all of that would change as soon as I graduated. So while I may sound crazy, I tried to soak it all up while it lasted.
For others, though, I realize now that it can be much less fun and even quite miserable or dreadful.
We don’t always understand what students and fellow classmates are going through before and after they go to school each day.
They could be coming from a broken home, or might not even have a home at all.
They could be facing physical and mental abuse from their parents in which their time at school is their only relief. Or it could be the case where they’re worried all day long where they will be sleeping that night.
In addition, a student could have a condition that makes it hard for them to participate in class which could make each day just as much of a nightmare.
Regardless, we all have to keep these possibilities in mind. Is it really worth it to bully someone or make fun of someone? Is that chuckle with your friends worth completely ruining someone’s day? Is it worth stealing from them the few hours they have away from the abuse and madness outside of school?
Furthermore, does anyone in the world think that’s what God would want you to do?
John 13:34-35 says, “A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another. By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another.”
There are few things that could destroy your witness more than to be abusive and mean to other people. There’s no way you could help lead someone to Christ by making fun of them or bullying them around. Why would they want to follow you and why would they want whatever you have?
As children of God, we have to love one another and be kind to one another. Just as the Lord loved us, we also have to love others as well.
When we see someone who is hurting, we need to help them out, or at the very least, not attack them. You might be the only bright spot of their day and might even help them find the best gift of all.
Wouldn’t that feel better to you and mean more to you than to kick someone while they’re down?
High school was fun for me, and I bet there are some of you who think those days were the “good ole days” as well. But for others, it can be a really painful time as we don’t know what sort of problems students could be dealing with. So just do what God would do and choose to be nice and love one another.
