They say, "When it rains, it pours," and that was certainly the case this week.
On Saturday morning, we were planning to drive to Pikeville so we could visit with my dad and stepmom, and also to let them spend some time with their little grandson Jaxson. But as I went outside to start packing up our bags, I noticed that one of my tires was as flat as a pancake.
It was able to be aired up (and I'll get to that in just a moment), but considering we were about to drive 2.5 hours to Pikeville with a baby on board, I didn't want to attempt the journey in my car with that tire. Furthermore, after I looked at all of my tires closely, they all appeared to be in need of replacement since the tread had worn down to unsafe levels.
On top of that, Carmen's tires weren't flat but were also in desperate need of replacing. Thus, we didn't really want to make the drive in her car either and so we swapped out vehicles with her mom for the weekend so we could be a little more at ease on our trip.
Around 6 p.m. the next day, we made our way back home from Pikeville and had planned to get some things done this week.
Carmen had a doctor visit scheduled, we had some last-minute preparations to make for Jaxson's upcoming birthday party, and we needed to get our tires replaced.
Since my car had a flat, I decided to get my car's tires replaced first since it was the most hazardous to have out on the roads. But as I was pumping up the flat to get the car to the shop, another problem came slithering along.
What, I believe, was a copperhead snake came crawling right up the driveway and right up underneath my car where I was. Then it went from there to the side of our house and then over an embankment where several trees and bushes are.
Of course I absolutely hate snakes, but I especially hate snakes that are poisonous. So on top of getting my tires replaced, I also had to find some snake repellent as well and apply it as soon as possible.
Thankfully the tire change took place much faster than I expected which gave me a little extra time before I had to get ready for work. So I plugged up the repellent concentrate I had just purchased and sprayed around our house as much I could.
After all of that, though, came the most dreadful part of all which was finding our cat Lexie to be really sick. As of the time of me writing this, she has just been lying around and barely eating anything. We are going to take her to the vet soon but considering Lexie is around 18 years old, we have a feeling we know what they're going to tell us.
At any rate, it had been a rough few days and a whirlwind of a Monday involving flat tires, poisonous snakes and a very sick cat.
From the perspective of a child of God, there are many ways you can look at all of this.
When we get hit with trouble from every angle, it can certainly get the best of us. And if we don't choose to lean on the Lord, it will absolutely get the best of us.
We often find ourselves choosing to take on all of our problems by ourselves without asking God for help. And if we're not trying to take it on by ourselves, then we take the other route of asking why all of this would happen to us.
However, it is during these times when we must rely on the strength of God. He brought you to this point and he will bring you through it if you let him.
And instead of asking why he would put you through strife, you should understand that he chose you for these trials for a reason. He knows that if you put your faith in him, you can overcome the obstacles and be a bright, shining example for the lost world to see.
Isaiah 41:10 says, "Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness."
It has been a roller coaster of a week for my family and me, but I've already taken away several lessons from it. This experience will help me down the road when worse problems show up at my door, or when I need to be there to help someone in need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.