You never know what to expect when you go traveling with a toddler.
Our little Jaxson usually does pretty well in cars and actually seems to really enjoy going on trips. He’ll often drag his car seat out and get in it himself to tell us he’s ready to pack up and go.
However, last Friday evening was one of those long drives where Jaxson didn’t have as much fun.
We were on our way to Pikeville to go visit my dad and stepmother, aka Jaxson’s Papaw and Mamaw Hall. It was also the weekend of the annual Hillbilly Days festival which was making its first return since the COVID pandemic.
But the 2.5-hour drive down the Hal Rogers Parkway ended up taking around four hours.
We had just gotten past Manchester when Jaxson started crying for some reason. Typically that means he dropped one of his pacifiers but that wasn’t the case this time.
For a few more miles, we tried to console him but nothing seemed to be calming him down. Then a few moments later we realized what it was as he decided to get sick all over his clothes, his car seat and the backseat.
At that point on the road, we weren’t at a great place to pull over, but we knew the turn that takes you toward Red Bird was just two miles away, so we figured there would at least be a lot or area with a little bit of room to park a car and tend to our new mess.
To our surprise, what we actually found was a Dollar General just a few hundred feet off the parkway.
We oftentimes joke that you can find a Dollar General everywhere, but we honestly had no idea there was one right there. We’ve driven that road several times back and forth to visit my family but had never noticed it.
We were certainly thankful though as it not only gave us a parking lot to pull into but a store to run in and buy a few cleaning supplies we now needed. It was also nice to know it was there for future reference and for any future emergencies along the parkway.
It still took us a little while to juggle cleaning up the car, cleaning up Jaxson, and keeping Jaxson from running out into the road and toward moving cars. But we got it all taken care of and Jaxson seemingly felt better once he got everything out of his system.
We did have to make one more Jaxson stop as we were passing through Hazard, but it was a little more routine and a lot less messy.
After that it was smooth sailing the rest of the way, and we still managed to have a nice weekend and visit.
We were definitely thankful for that random Dollar General being located where it was though. We found it at the right place and the right time.
I believe God often calls us to be like Dollar General as he tries to place us at all ends of the world.
You might find yourself questioning why God tells you to go somewhere or to move somewhere. From a worldly standpoint it might not make any sense at all.
You could feel like God is sending you to the middle of nowhere or sending you somewhere that you don’t really think you belong. But just like that Dollar General store last Friday, you’ll see that God has placed you right where you need to be and just at the right time.
“Now the Lord had said unto Abram, Get thee out of thy country, and from thy kindred, and from thy father's house, unto a land that I will shew thee” (Genesis 12:1).
When God told Abram to move, he listened. Perhaps God is telling you to get up and go because he’s ready for you to fulfill your purpose.
