I’ve written a lot about the adventures my wife Carmen and I have been on as we’ve been raising our baby boy Jaxson the past 10 months. And now that he’s starting to pull himself up and climb up onto tables and chairs, we now realize the adventures are just getting started.
It was one thing when he was rolling around and starting to crawl, but it’s even more wacky around the house when you have a baby that can reach up for things.
If we thought nothing was off limits before, that’s definitely the case now. Anything that is on our coffee table, end tables or shelves will eventually be grabbed by Jaxson and pulled down to the floor below.
He’s already pulled our laptop from the table to the floor a couple of times, making me wonder each time if it was broken. This has led me to keeping the laptop on our very top shelf that he shouldn’t be able to reach for at least a few years.
My record player has also been on one of our living room end tables, making it a target of Jaxson’s interest now that he’s been able to pull himself up. As soon as he’s free from our grasp, it has been one of the things he darts toward almost immediately.
We tried barricading that table with mats or with one of his little mattresses, but he learned he could just pull those down to reach his destination.
So this led me to placing the record player in another room and just a bit out of his reach. Although at the rate he is growing, I’ll have to find even higher ground for it over the next year.
Even without a baby getting into things, it’s not uncommon for people to place valuable or fragile items up high and off the ground.
I can still remember floor-model TVs from back in the day, but most TV owners nowadays place their TVs up on a stand or even hang them high on a wall.
In a basement or garage, you might keep anything of value up on a shelf and off of the ground just in case you ever had any flooding or leaky pipes.
And any fine china or antiques you might have will almost certainly be displayed up high and out of reach of little ones or pets.
There are still several things we haven’t bothered putting out of Jaxson’s reach yet.
Our DVDs are still on a bottom shelf, and he does like to drag them out and play with them as I’ve mentioned before. But we figure as long as he doesn’t hurt himself, there’s no real concern if he damages any of the cases.
Jaxson also likes to grab our house phone and play around with it since it’s well within his reach. No one really calls us except for telemarketers and so there’s no real concern about him hanging up on anyone.
While it’s certainly not the case for everything, you can often tell what is valued or valuable to someone based on where they keep it. Is it up high on the tallest shelf or in a stack down below? Is it hung up on the wall or just lying around the house ? Is it stored away for safe keeping or out in the open for anyone to grab?
The way we value God and our relationship with him can be viewed in a similar way.
Do we consider him worthy of the top shelf in our lives? Or do we treat him like the junk on the bottom shelf? Do we make an effort to protect our relationship with God and truly show how valuable he is to us? Or do we just sweep him under a rug and only call on the Lord when we desperately need something?
It’s easy to take God for granted and assume he’s just going to be there later on in life after you “settle down” and have the time for him. We treat the Lord like those old DVDs Jaxson tosses everywhere. We don’t really care about them all that much and know they’ll be there if we ever want to dust one off.
It is true that God will come running to us when we call out for him, but if we never get to know him here on earth, he’ll refuse to acknowledge us when this short earthly stay is through.
Acts 4:12 says, “Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.”
So we need to treat God and take pride in him like he’s the most valuable thing in our lives. He needs to be worth more to us than all of that other junk we so often place above him. And instead of hiding him away, we need to show him off like he’s someone we truly love and are truly proud of.
