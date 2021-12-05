Over the past couple of weeks, the Hall family has gotten into full Christmas mode.
The weekend before Thanksgiving, we went ahead and put up our Christmas tree and decorated a little bit of the interior of our house.
Since we have a toddler running wild, we decided to put only a few things on the tree so that nothing could be ripped off and broken or swallowed.
For the rest of the house, we put decorations either out of reach or just put out a few stuffed Christmas animals like Rudolph and our Christmas bear collection.
Later on, I went outside and decorated the front porch area with lights, an inflatable Christmas dog, and a couple of star showers.
In addition to decorating, we’ve also participated in some Christmas activities and have plans for more fun over the next few weeks.
We checked out the Mistletoe Market in London last Saturday, and then turned Jaxson loose in Town Center Park which is now fully decorated and lit up for Christmas.
We’ve also watched a few Christmas movies already, and have been shuffling through our vinyl Christmas records as well.
Of course, there is plenty more Christmas fun planned for the rest of the month.
We hope to visit a farm this weekend that will be all decked out for the holiday. We’ll also stroll through Downtown Corbin while the Christmas Village is set up.
Our church has several activities planned leading up to Christmas, and hopefully we can check out a live nativity scene sometime as well.
We also typically spend at least one night each year looking at Christmas lights. And yes, there will be many more Christmas movies watched and much more Christmas music listened to.
Many of our fondest memories are centered around family traditions and activities such as these. I will always remember those moments from my childhood, and am excited to make new moments with my wife and son.
When you really think about it, traditions are such an important part of family life, especially for the little ones.
Traditions create good feelings and special times that will be remembered as long as we live. Traditions also help to give everyone in the family a sense of belonging.
It’s also in these traditions that children will start to form their own identity and will learn life skills and values that they will one day pass on to their children.
This is why it’s so important that we use these traditions to set an example for our children.
We need to raise them in church so they’ll one day take their families to church.
We need to remember to pray together as a family so they’ll one day pray with their families.
And we need to spend time together in God’s Word so they’ll spend their own time in God’s Word as well as with their families.
Proverbs 22:6 says, “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”
I hope you all have your own fun and exciting Christmas traditions you share with each other this month. Family traditions such as these will always be some of our most precious memories. Because of that, they are so important in molding us and shaping us as we grow. So let’s be sure to make God and church the most special part of these special moments.
