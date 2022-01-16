Last week, I had an extended weekend of sorts as I worked from home due to the snow.
I went to the office extra early Thursday in hopes of getting everything done before it got too bad outside, but as most of you all noticed, it got messy in a hurry.
It seemed like one minute it wasn’t doing anything outside, then the next minute there was flurries, and then soon after, it started really coming down and affecting the roads immediately.
If I remember correctly, it began snowing at our office a little after noon. By 1 p.m. I was on the interstate heading back to my house, and it was already very hazardous.
Thanks to God’s mercies though, I was able to get home to my wife Carmen and son Jaxson, as we settled in for a wintry weekend.
I was able to bring all of my office equipment with me so that I had no issues working from home that Thursday and Friday, and beyond if need be.
I designed the cover for the Times-Tribune’s upcoming Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Directory, as well as the cover for the Sentinel-Echo’s upcoming Laurel County Community Guide. So be on the lookout for those special magazines real soon.
I was also able to post some web stories as well as lay out our e-editions, which you all should remember to check out each Saturday if you subscribe to either one of our newspapers.
Once all of that was done, I was able to kick back with Carmen and Jaxson and watch it snow.
In total, we probably got around 6-7 inches in our backyard. That seemed to be what most people around here got as well.
We wanted to take Jaxson out to play, but we had no idea how he’d react to being placed down in all the white stuff. He loves going outside and will often cry until you take him outside. But he still doesn’t like walking around in the grass yet. So we either have to carry him, which can get heavy quickly, or let him run around the back porch.
Thus, we thought we’d wait a day or two for some of the snow to melt so he wouldn’t be traumatized. By Saturday, there was still some snow but many melted spots as well. He seemed to be alright for a few minutes, but it wasn’t long before he was asking to be picked back up.
It was a nice, relaxing four days altogether though. I was thankful to be home safely before it got too bad, thankful to be able to work from home, and thankful to get to spend extra quality time with my family.
Last week’s snow also served as a reminder that God is still in control. Perhaps now more than ever, we all need to remember that God is still in control.
In chapter 37 of Job, the idea of snow is used to communicate the Lord’s power and wonder. Job was encouraged to stop and consider the wonderful miracles of God.
Snow days like last week make us pause for a bit. Our normal routines get interrupted, and often we’re even blessed with a free snow day.
Businesses might be forced to close early and schools might be forced to cancel in-class activities. Then at home, we might have to do a few extra chores like shoveling our driveways.
Job 37:6-7 says, “For he saith to the snow, Be thou on the earth; likewise to the small rain, and to the great rain of his strength. He sealeth up the hand of every man; that all men may know his work.”
Some may believe that God created the earth and then just decided to let Mother Nature handle the rest. Others may be left asking why God would make it snow and disrupt our lives so much.
But I think we need to look at it another way.
Whatever we are worried about right now, none of it, including each and every little snowflake, happens without it being under God’s control.
