HALL THINGS CONSIDERED: Don't sweat the small stuff

Today I’m going to confess something to my parents that I never really got around to telling them about after it happened.
On one of our weekend trips to visit my dad in Pikeville, I got pulled over for speeding on the drive there. I don’t remember the year but this was probably around 2013 or 2014.
We hadn’t made it far out of the Tri-County area as the incident took place in Clay County somewhere along the Hal Rogers Parkway. I honestly don’t even remember how fast I was going but since the speed limit through there is 55 mph, I’m assuming it was safely over 60 mph.
All I remember was seeing those blue lights behind me and getting a ticket for $150.
If you’re like me, there’s nothing that will make your heart sink more than passing by a police officer if you think you’re driving anywhere near the speed limit. And after that, there are few worse feelings than actually seeing the blue lights, knowing the officer wants you to pull over. It’s one of those situations where the buildup is worse in your mind than what the actual punishment might be, although having to pay $150 is no fun for me either.
But while a lot of that encounter is now a bit of a blur, I’ll always remember how mad I was at myself for letting that happen. Money was tight at the time and that $150 could’ve been used toward anything other than a speeding ticket.
I put my wife Carmen in a tough place too as I barely said a word for the next hour on the road. And I’m sure that put her in a bad mood too as she probably thought I was overreacting to a situation that happens to people everyday. It was just the stress of getting pulled over, the fine I would have to pay, and the fact that I could’ve prevented it from happening by just sticking to the speed limit.
It wasn’t until we stopped at the Walmart in Hazard to use the restroom that the mood finally lightened up. Carmen had a funny encounter in the women’s room involving another lady that made both of us laugh and cheer up. And so we were able to enjoy the last 60 minutes on the road on our way to Dad’s.
All of us are guilty of letting little annoyances completely ruin our day though.
In the morning before work you might have forgotten where you left your car keys and thus you spend the next half hour in a hurried rage trying to find them.
Or maybe you go to the store to buy one particular item, and when you get back home you realize you bought everything except for that one item. Then you have to go all the way back or just live without it.
Neither of these examples are really worth us losing our minds and hurting others, and yet oftentimes that’s what we let happen.
But while it’s still a struggle, I’ve tried to understand that sometimes those little problems that get thrown our way can be really valuable to us in the long run. I’ve also tried to understand that there are going to be problems that are far worse than these little everyday occurrences.
Isaiah 40:31 says, “But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.”
Getting pulled over by the police and having to pay a fine was frustrating, but maybe that was just God’s way of saying I need to slow down. If I continued to speed, who knows what type of danger I could have put my wife and I in. We drive that road a lot, and speeding could have led to a wreck or hitting a wild animal I didn’t see in time.
Or if you’ve forgotten where you placed something or forgot to buy something, that could also be beneficial in the long run despite how frustrated it might make you. Forgetting something little now might help you remember something more important later on down the line.
It’s also worth keeping in mind that these little mishaps are typically nothing compared to what many people are going through. Paying a fine or losing your car keys is nowhere near the same level as a family losing a loved one or suffering through some serious health issues. So it’s important to keep those types of things in perspective before we go ballistic.
There are days though when you might ask God why all of these little things keep happening. From one moment to the next it’s one thing after another. But I’ve learned to be thankful for these occurrences and try my best to laugh them off because they could be teaching me a lesson or they could be protecting me from situations that are far worse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.