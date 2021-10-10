If your September was like mine, then it absolutely flew by. I’m not sure why or how, but it came and went quicker than any month I can remember.
Now here we are already a week into October, and I have a feeling these last few months of 2021 will go by just as fast.
The fall season leading into the Christmas season always keeps us busy with so much going on.
If you have children who are school-aged, then you’re back in the swing of getting them to and from school, as well as to any extracurricular activities they may be involved in.
Or if your kids are just a little older, then you’re probably checking in weekly or even daily to make sure they have everything they need in their college dorm rooms.
Autumn is certainly full of many other activities as well.
My wife and I don’t yet have kids in school but our calendar for the rest of the year is filling up anyway.
This Saturday we hope to make a full day out of visiting Corbin’s Octoberfest while also checking out London’s Cidernight at the Market.
Next weekend, we plan to take our little 1-year-old Jaxson to a local pumpkin patch. Our church is also hosting its annual Homecoming/Old-Fashioned Day festivities.
Then finally on Halloween weekend, we will take Jaxson trick-or-treating.
And that’s just the month of October.
We’ll of course celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas, but other activities are already getting planned for November and December.
In the middle of all of this excitement though, it’s important to keep our focus on God and remember to set Godly priorities as well.
We all have busy schedules, especially right now, but just as we make time to feed our bodies, we also need to fill our souls. Take time to listen for the voice of God to see where He might be leading.
We also need to ask God for wisdom as we plan our days ahead. As we look at the possible opportunities and activities, we need to apply Scriptural principles to our decision making.
Psalm 90:12 says, “So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.”
Autumn is a season that can pull us in a thousand different directions, and thus it’s important to set our priorities in accordance with God’s Word.
