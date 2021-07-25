Since we all pretty much lost our summer season last year, travelers are certainly making up for it this year. All you need to do is take a quick look around right now and you’ll see that Americans are vacationing like there’s no tomorrow.
A couple of months ago, we were searching for lodgings near a beach so that we could take Jaxson on his first trip to the ocean. But it was difficult finding something to accommodate our family because everything was either booked or extremely expensive.
However, you don’t have to go far to see just how much people are traveling at the moment. The interstate passing through the Tri-County has been congested every single weekend this summer.
Of course, it doesn’t help that we have a lot of road construction taking place. But the weekends in particular have been very busy as all of the cars passing through have led to slow or standstill traffic.
This is also evidenced by our local gas stations and travel centers. I pulled over at the Love’s Travel Center to get gas after work one night, and it was packed. Keep in mind that I work second shift so it was well after midnight when I was there. I was just in awe at all of the gas pumps being full at that time of the night.
I am by no means complaining about all of this though. I enjoy traveling myself, and I have been fortunate enough — and downright spoiled enough — to get to go on several vacations throughout my life.
My grandparents used to take my brother and I to either Myrtle Beach or to the Great Smoky Mountains each summer when we were kids.
I’ve since been on more trips to the ocean and the Smokies, as well as other cities and parks across the US.
There’s no denying how much fun you can have getting to experience new attractions, restaurants, activities, shopping or whatever it is that floats your boat when you go out of town.
For followers of Christ, though, we especially appreciate the natural beauty and wonders we get to witness when we go on trips.
I was always so fascinated when we would first arrive at Myrtle Beach because as you drive along the main strip, you get beautiful glimpses of the ocean in-between all of the hotels you pass by.
Similarly, in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, if you look beyond the go-kart tracks and T-shirt shops, you’ll see stunning beauty in those mountains and streams.
Then when you really think about it, you realize that only God himself could create such marvelous works of art. Only God could create breathtaking oceans, lakes, rivers and seas. And only God could create gorgeous mountains, forests, hills and plains.
There’s no way in my mind that any of that could have been formed by accident.
Colossians 1:16-17 says, “For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by him, and for him: And he is before all things, and by him all things consist.”
So if you’re one of the hundreds of cars I’ve seen this summer heading to a special destination, don’t forget to really take in the wonders of God’s work along the way. Enjoy the food and games and attractions, but also take a moment to look beyond what man has made and really appreciate what God has made.
