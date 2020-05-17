As promised, I wanted to update you all on the results of a few little projects I worked on around the house recently.
A few weeks ago I mentioned that I had put together a metal shelf for the first time, but was also planning to cut my own hair and paint a room by myself for the first time.
Well the results are in and I think everything was pretty successful.
It’s been about a month now since I put together the metal shelf and it seems to be holding together. I talked about how it felt like I cut a few corners when placing the top half onto the bottom half, but so far nothing has collapsed or fallen apart. And even if it did, I have peace of mind knowing it’s just holding a bunch of storage totes. So I imagine any possible damage would be minimal.
The second task on my to-do list was cutting my own hair.
I remember when it was announced that barbers and salons would have to close, I thought about running out that day to get a haircut. I wasn’t in desperate need just yet, but knew I would be soon. I decided not to though because I figured everyone else would have the same idea, rushing to get in a last-minute trim before everything shuts down.
So as the days and weeks went on, I decided I didn’t want to wait until whenever those types of businesses would be able to reopen. My hair was getting itchy and I just didn’t like looking at it anymore. So I picked up a set of clippers and threw caution to the wind.
The clippers have several guards on them ranging from a 2 all the way up to 16, with 2 of course being the shortest before you just completely shave your head bald. I decided to go a little in the middle to start out with and set it to 10.
It turned out that the 10 guard was just right for me and so I proceeded to go over my entire head with it. It was much shorter than I’d usually get it cut, but I actually kind of liked how it turned out. It was certainly good enough to get me through this quarantine and get me by until everything opens back up.
The only thing I asked my wife for help with was a little in the back around my neckline because I’m just not coordinated enough to hold a mirror and shave the back of my head properly. But other than that, I’d say it went pretty well.
If you’re a barber and reading this though, don’t worry — I’ll be back when I need another haircut. I love saving money but you’ll still be getting my $10-15 every month.
Then the third item on my list was the biggest project of them all and that was painting the room that will be our nursery. I had only painted a little bit in the past but never an entire room all by myself. So that was also a completely new experience. However, I thought it turned out great as well.
I spent longer than I probably should have applying painters tape, but once I actually got into the painting, it was smooth sailing. We picked out a color called Worn Turquoise and I really love how it looks on the walls. It will help make our nursery perfect for when our baby boy gets to come home.
It did end up requiring a second coat though. Once everything dried, you could see several spots showing through. So I took care of that the following weekend, and I think my wife and I are both pleased with how it turned out.
The only things I’ll need to fix are a few corner spots near the ceiling from when I took the painters tape off. But a few little dabs are all we need to take care of before we start moving in furniture and other items.
These few jobs have been a little bit of work for me but definitely nothing I couldn’t handle on my own. I know there are many other projects out there that are far more difficult and might require some assistance. However, God wants you to know that you never have to do anything all by yourself. No matter how big or how small, God wants to be there to help you.
How many times do we tell ourselves that a particular job is no big deal and we can handle it all on our own? We’ve all experienced the temptation to leave God out of a situation and push through while trying to use our own power.
During this quarantine especially, I’m sure there are many people out there who have tried to tackle big projects without wanting to ask for any help at all — not from God nor from anyone else.
You might get by every now and then to do a satisfactory job, but more often than not, you’ll be setting yourself up for disaster the longer you go by shutting God out.
In all of my follies and blunders over the years, I’ve learned the hard way to always seek God’s guidance and assistance in any job, big or small. Even the simple day-to-day tasks like household chores or beating the deadline at work, I know I’ll be better off asking God to help me than to assume I’ll be fine all on my own.
What’s beautiful though is that God’s grace is still there even when we walk away from him. If we continue down that path and inevitably find ourselves in difficult circumstances, God’s grace will create humility in us that draws us back in.
1 Peter 5:10 says, “But the God of all grace, who hath called us unto his eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after that ye have suffered a while, make you perfect, stablish, strengthen, settle you.”
What is something in your life that you know is not the Lord’s best for you, and are trying to handle it on your own? What is a step you can take today to humble yourself and give that area of your life to God?
Painting and building shelves sound easy enough, but anything can turn to disaster when you leave God out. Trust me, I would know. So even though a project might be considered do-it-yourself, you never have to do it alone.
