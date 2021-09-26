I know that one of the biggest frustrations all of us have had to deal with during this pandemic is the fact that we’ve had to stay home and avoid many of the places we normally travel to.
But when you’ve also been trying to raise a baby during this pandemic, you are even more limited in the places you can go.
When Jaxson was in his early months, my wife Carmen and I would wait until Jaxson’s grandparents came to visit just so we could go buy some groceries.
He’s a bit older now as he is quickly approaching the 15-month mark, but he still controls where we can go and when we can go there.
Thus, we have turned to the delivery method for a big chunk of our shopping.
After Jaxson was born, it felt like a FedEx or UPS truck was in our driveway nearly everyday. We received a lot of nice presents from our loved ones and we also made sure the essentials like diapers and wipes were well in stock.
It’s a little less frequent now but it’s still a regular occurrence to get a knock at the door or an alert on our phones telling us that a delivery is on the way.
For most of our food shopping, we’ll still do that in person at a local store. But for many of the other items on our list, we’ll just save ourselves the time and trouble by ordering them for delivery.
It’s very helpful for buying gifts as we’re not able to just run out and go shopping for that perfect item whenever we want to.
But I’ve even had items as big as a ladder delivered to me which certainly saved me the time and hassle of trying to haul that around along with a little toddler.
So this method of shopping has certainly helped us during this time of parenthood in the pandemic. However, there have also been many times when it’s been more trouble than just going to a store yourself.
You could end up with a wrong order, the wrong size, or a package that has been damaged by all of the loading and unloading it goes through.
But perhaps the biggest frustration revolves around your order getting delayed.
For many occurrences, I can be patient as it usually means I’ll only have to wait another day or two. But sometimes it can become more of a problem.
I made a couple of orders for Mother’s Day gifts that are still to this day under the status of “delayed.”
My wife also ordered a bag for our vacation but it didn’t arrive until after we got back, and then wasn’t even what she had ordered.
Many times, we can prevent these problems by just making a better effort to plan ahead. But it can certainly be annoying when you plan on something to arrive one day, and instead it arrives two weeks late or not at all.
Thankfully, this is not the type of service our God provides. There is no future that can’t be adapted to His plan.
God is never surprised, never in need of being told how to do something, and is never in doubt.
Simply put — the Lord’s way is perfect.
In the difficult times of your life when you don’t know the end of the story, you may struggle and misunderstand and ultimately blame God.
You believe that what you’re facing is unfair and that God not only doesn’t make sense but is actually untrustworthy.
What He knows that we fail to see is that there is an ending that proves his faithfulness. You just haven’t reached that point yet.
Jeremiah 29:11 says, “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.”
You already know how your adventure started, and you’re currently living in the present. As for the future, that’s the part that God understands. So just hold on and trust the Lord’s promise that His plan is perfect and for your own good even when it doesn’t seem like it.
