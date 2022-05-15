For about the past 10 years now, I’ve made it a habit to visit my doctor regularly for basic checkups and the occasional physical.
I can have my vitals routinely monitored and hopefully be on top of anything that could potentially be hazardous to my overall health.
What I’ve found though is that it also serves to keep me accountable with my weight, and convicts me when I realize I’ve packed on two or three or 20 pounds.
When my weight got pretty high a few years ago, that was the motivation I needed to eat healthier and get exercise. And I actually lost about 30 pounds over the course of that next year.
Then I, of course, gained a bunch of that back before I got motivated once again to lose about 10 pounds.
Over the duration of this past year, though, I’ve reached my biggest weight yet. My clothes fitting tighter or not fitting at all was an indication, but then I saw the actual number when I hopped on the scales at my most recent doctor visit last month.
As I was waiting for the doctor to come in, I even texted my wife in astonishment of how much I had weighed.
But the truth of the matter is, I’ve basically been eating everything in sight, and I’ve been doing so around the clock.
When I pass through the kitchen, I’ll grab a few cookies. At the office at night, I’ll hit up the vending machines for some chocolate donuts or a honey bun. And I’ll absolutely have pop with every single meal.
We also have some late nights with Jaxson trying to get him to sleep and so that adds even more time for me to grab a snack to help keep me awake.
The doctor visit was a wake-up call, and I’ve been trying to make some changes, but I definitely have my work cut out for me if I want to get back to where I need to be.
As Americans, we tend to overindulge in a lot of things.
Food is certainly one of them as fast food restaurants and stores are at every corner. But we can also overindulge in any of our possessions.
We have to have closets full of the best clothes, garages full of the nicest cars, and all of the latest electronics we can get our hands on.
However, when we overindulge like that, no matter what it involves, you’re dangerously turning those items into idols and placing them ahead of God.
John 6:35 says, “And Jesus said unto them, I am the bread of life: he that cometh to me shall never hunger; and he that believeth on me shall never thirst.”
What we need to do is actually turn to God and ask him for help in one of these areas. It’s OK to admit to him that there is a problem because he wants to help you.
If we’re being honest, all of us could find something that we need to cut back on or simplify in our lives. But what a blessing it is that God is just waiting for us to see what is truly unnecessary. So when you want to try and make a change, just pray to him and let him know.
Jesus can fully satisfy our deepest longings but we have to be eating and drinking of him everyday.
