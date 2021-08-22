This week’s column is a bit of a long one and for the old school wrestling fans, but hopefully everyone will stick with me until the end when I bring it all together.
I hit my teenage years right at the same time pro wrestling was at its most popular.
It has come to be known as the Monday Night War because the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) was directly competing with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) on Monday nights each week.
WWF had their show on the USA Network called Monday Night Raw, and WCW had their show on TNT called Monday Nitro.
On the WWF side you had such household names as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon.
The WCW side featured wrestling legends like Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Sting and Bill Goldberg.
It was especially exciting for my generation because we’d try to watch as much as we could of both shows and then look forward to talking about them the next morning with our friends in school.
I had several wresting T-shirts, went to several wrestling shows, and built up a big collection of wrestling figures. In the summer, we’d even raid Walmart at 2 in the morning because for some reason we thought that was when they stocked their toy shelves. I’m not sure if that was ever exactly true but it was still fun to go see what they had.
At any rate, it was very popular and fun, and led to many childhood memories I’ll always hold dear.
However, getting to that point where the wrestling industry reached a fever pitch is another story and that’s what I want to get into this week.
In the early to mid 1990s, wrestling overall was not great. Of course I know many of you are screaming that it’s never been great, but in this period, it was particularly bad.
I think they had never really moved on from the cheesiness of the 1980s and had some really silly characters such as Duke “The Dumpster” Droese who played the part of a wrestling garbage man, along with Doink The Clown who was — you guessed it — a wrestling clown.
But, in 1996, that all started to change.
WCW hired away two of WWF’s popular wrestlers, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. And instead of giving them this grand welcome to tell everyone they were coming, they made it seem as if those two men were still employed by WWF, and were seemingly invading WCW.
It eventually led to them joining up with Hulk Hogan who suddenly became a bad guy after all of those years of being the babyface All-American hero.
They would go on to add more members to their group which became known as the NWO, and wreaked havoc on the rest of the WCW.
It was cool and edgy, and wrestling fans wanted to tune in every week to see what they were going to do next, and see if anyone could stop them.
On the other channel, you had WWF who had just lost two big stars and were still living in the past with their cartoonish characters and gimmicks. So everyone was forgetting about WWF Monday Night Raw and were focusing all of their attention on the hot WCW Monday Nitro product.
This would go on to serve as a big wake up call for WWF as they were regularly getting beat in the TV ratings by WCW.
This led to WWF themselves becoming more edgy with the likes of the aforementioned Austin and Rock, along with their own brash group called D-Generation X.
The rise of those stars along with a new direction in storylines helped to get the WWF back on track and really kicked off the Monday Night War.
WWF would actually win the war in the end as they would go on to purchase WCW in the early part of 2001.
It was that competition that pushed them to get better because they probably would’ve continued to flounder in mediocrity otherwise. WWF basically felt like they were the only big show in town and got too comfortable with goofy characters and storylines. It wasn’t until WCW stole away their thunder that they realized they needed to get on the ball and shake things up a bit.
I believe the devil works in a lot of the same ways.
When he knows you’re living a life full of sin and completely away from God, he doesn’t really worry about you. He knows he has you wrapped around his finger and doesn’t really pay you any mind. You’re so far down a bad road that he just forgets about you.
But when you strive to live a life for the Lord and strive to live according to the Lord’s will, that’s when you catch the devil’s attention. He soon realizes he has some competition for your soul and sees that he can’t rest on his laurels.
If you’re trying to turn away from temptation, he’ll throw every temptation at you that he can find.
If you’re trying to do work for Christ, the devil will throw every obstacle at you within his power.
If you’re going through a stressful situation, he’ll try to make it even more stressful and tell you to blame God for your troubles.
But unlike WCW, this is a war you can win.
When you ask the Lord into your heart and when you remain vigilant in prayer and Bible study, you will be wearing the full armor of God.
Whatever satan tries to throw at you, that armor will bounce it right off of you. You just have to remain steadfast in your walk with Christ and turn to Him immediately when you realize that the devil is working overtime.
James 4:7 says, “Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.”
Competition is a motivator for many of us to get better and try harder. For the devil in particular, competition pushes him even more to try to bring you down to his level.
But there is nothing in this world that is too big for God. When you let Him be the true Lord of your life, there’s absolutely nothing that you can’t overcome.
