Just as I had written about last week, we have been having lots of fun with our baby boy Jaxson so far this Christmas season.
Kicking things off, we took Jaxson over to his grandfather Tim’s house for the first time to celebrate Thanksgiving with a delicious meal. He also got to meet a few family members he had never met before too. All of them were so nice to say how handsome he looked and how sweet he was. His little cousin Lucy even sang a few songs to him.
After that, we saddled up Jaxson in his stroller and walked around downtown Corbin for the annual Christmas Open House. We walked through the park to check out the vendors and listen to the Corbin High School band play Christmas songs. We even bought a handmade ornament to put on Jaxson’s first Christmas tree.
In addition to the park area, we walked up and down Main Street that day to check out some of our local shops and eateries. We bought a few Christmas records at White Rabbit Records, and then got some sweet treats at Sweetie’s. They even gave us souvenir Christmas tumblers and tins for the hot chocolate, apple cider and donuts we bought.
This past weekend, Jaxson got to visit with Grandpa and Grandma Hall who came from Pikeville to visit for Saturday afternoon and evening. They brought us some delicious banana nut bread, and babysat the little guy so Carmen and I could do our weekly grocery shopping.
Later that night, we took Jaxson out for a drive around town. We started our trip driving through the Corbin Reverse Christmas Parade. It had a big turnout as cars were waiting in line all through town in order to see the floats.
After that, we drove a few miles away to the Living Waters Christian Grounds & Weddings off Bee Creek Road. They had an incredible light show and several other attractions including Santa Claus, a petting zoo, and assorted goodies to eat and drink. We didn’t try to check out those other attractions since Jaxson had fallen asleep, but we certainly enjoyed all of the lights. They were even set to music if you turned your radio to the proper channel.
On Sunday, Jaxson’s Mimi and Pops came to visit from Berea. His Grandma Linda came over as well. We had some pizza and then attempted to use Jaxson’s handprints and footprints to make Christmas ornaments.
If you remember the pumpkins we made with his handprints, we had about the same amount of luck. But they turned out perfectly nonetheless because they were made by our baby.
Jaxson wrapped up his busy weekend by trying out sweet carrots for the first time. Grandma got her first chance to spoon-feed him, and he seemed to enjoy his meal quite a bit.
If the Lord is willing, the fun isn’t going to stop there as we plan to have a Christmas family portrait made this Saturday while we visit the Come Together Market in London. And then over the next several weekends, we will start making all of our visits to have Christmas with all of Jaxson’s grandparents. We also hope to squeeze in an hour or two sometime to drive around and look at Christmas lights in the various community neighborhoods.
We’ve had a blast so far celebrating Christmas with our baby and look forward to the weeks ahead that we hope are filled with quality time with our loved ones.
Of course, there’s another baby who we all should celebrate at this time of the year and that’s the little Lord Jesus. He was born to the virgin Mary many Christmases ago, and only had a manger to rest his sweet head in.
It’s truly an amazing story that I hope all of you are familiar with by now. And true Christians can’t help but feel a little emotional when you imagine what that scene must have been like way back then.
However, what’s most important for everyone to remember is not just that a baby was born, but Christ the Savior was born. While all babies are precious, the Son of God was sent to the earth in order to die for our sins. He was sent here to destroy all the works of the devil in our lives.
People rarely think of the Cross at Christmastime because it is the time set to celebrate Jesus’ birth. Easter is the big holiday when the crucifixion is at the forefront of our minds. However, the reason God chose to come to us in human form was ultimately to die for our sins. For the sake of our redemption, God laid aside all of His glory, and was manifested in the very likeness of a human being.
Philippians 2:8 says, “And being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross.”
So as you celebrate Christmas, remember the birth of baby Jesus but also remember why he was born. It’s a Christmas gift that we can never really repay. But we can do our part by giving our hearts to God and remembering everything He has done for us, now and all throughout the year.
