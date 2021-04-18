I’m sure our baby Jaxson isn’t the first baby ever to have this habit, but now that he’s getting more and more mobile, we’ve found that he’d rather play with anything besides his toys, and he’d rather chew on anything besides his teethers.
We have a room dedicated to being a nursery for him with his crib, changing table, drawers and shelves. But as most parents know, your entire house becomes a nursery when you have a baby crawling around.
Not only does Jaxson have his Pack n Play bed that we move around from room to room, but he has bins full of toys and teethers all over the house to play with. He also has a big bouncer to bounce up and down in as well as a walker to move around and play in.
But none of that is nearly as appealing as the other items we have lying around.
Any remote control in plain sight will immediately catch his eye and he’ll make a mad dash right for it. Then he’ll mash all the buttons which of course will turn the TV off and on, or blast the volume up to 100. And if he’s not mashing all the buttons, then he’ll stick one end of the remote control in his mouth.
Then once he’s crawling around on the ground, there are two places you know he’s going to dart right toward: the DVD shelf or our dog’s water bowl.
He’ll tear all of the DVDs off to make a mess on the floor, and then he’ll try to put them in his mouth also. And if he’s not going for the DVD shelf, he’ll be in the other room trying to turn the water bowl over to spill water all over the floor.
Nevermind that he has toys that light up, play music and teach the basics like the ABC’s and 1-2-3’s. And nevermind he has teethers that you’d think would be more soothing than hard plastic. He’s much more interested in chewing on remote controls and DVD cases, and playing with water bowls.
However, even grownups will make decisions that make the same amount of sense.
God will grant us opportunity after opportunity to do what’s best for our lives and what’s best for his kingdom, but we’ll still try to use our own judgment and choose to do the opposite.
Throughout the Bible, the Lord makes it crystal clear that he doesn’t want us to just hear him and his word, but he wants us to put his word into practice as well.
James 1:22-24 says, “But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves. For if any be a hearer of the word, and not a doer, he is like unto a man beholding his natural face in a glass: For he beholdeth himself, and goeth his way, and straightway forgetteth what manner of man he was.”
If you’ve ever read your Bible and then failed to follow its instructions, you’re not alone.
We’ve all heard God tell us to forgive, but yet we will choose to hold on to anger, bitterness and resentment.
We’ve all heard him tell us “GO!” Yet we choose to stay in our own little comfort zone.
We’ve heard him urge us to believe, and yet we continue to worry ourselves and have doubts.
We’ve all struggled with being a listener and a follower of God’s Holy Word.
What we need to do, though, is just a take a minute to pray after our Bible study. Just ask God how to take what he’s shown you and apply it to your life. Then when God does reveal your next step, ask him for help about how you should follow through.
We have a forgiving God who will forgive us when we’ve failed in the past to act on the Scripture we’ve read. But moving forward, we all need to ask the Lord about our next step, ask the Lord about how to take that next step, and then we need to go get it done.
