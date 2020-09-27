HALL THINGS CONSIDERED: Babies teach you to appreciate the little things

I have always made it a point to try and be thankful for every little thing in my life. It is not lost on me that everyday is a blessing and God has certainly provided way more for me than I could ever deserve.
However, I will have to admit there were many conveniences and luxuries I absolutely took for granted before our baby was born.
I remember watching the video at the hospital that they make new parents watch before they are free to depart with their newborns. One of the points they made in the video was that even something as routine as a shower will be hard to come by while raising a little baby.
This will certainly be considered TMI (too much information) for many of you who read this column, but that video was absolutely correct.
For the first few weeks especially, showers came at a premium for my wife and I. We would often go two or three days without doing much more than brushing our teeth. We wanted to make sure that neither of us was left alone caring for the baby just in case of some emergency. And considering we really didn’t have to go out in public much, our personal hygiene was the easiest thing to sacrifice.
On that note, one reason we didn’t want to leave each other alone was the fact that our dog loves to go outside. He cries to go outside way more than any dog needs to, and he also has to be kept on a leash. We freely admit we should have trained him better in that regard, but it is what it is. So when he goes out, one of us has to be with him which means someone else needs to stay inside to look after Jaxson.
We also now have to plan our errands with our baby in mind which is something we never had to do before. If we need to buy groceries, go get a haircut or visit a doctor, we have to make sure Jaxson will be safe.
For groceries in particular, we often wait until our parents come to visit so they can watch the baby while we take an hour or two to shop. That way we don’t have to drag him out to the store.
But when we know we have to bring him along, we plan accordingly. We make sure he’s fed before we go out so he won’t be hungry, we pack a diaper bag with a few essentials in case of an emergency, and we allow for a few extra minutes to get him into his car seat.
Despite how much I try to be thankful for every little thing, all of this has reminded me how much I still take for granted.
I never gave it much thought before when I would take a shower or when I would walk the dog or when I’d go to the grocery store. Those were tasks that I just did without any concern or preparation. I took it for granted just how easy it was to accomplish the things we do everyday without hesitation.
We’re all thankful for the big things in life as we should be. Our health, our homes, food on the table and our jobs are some of the big things that are easy to remember to be thankful for.
But what about the little things that could turn out to be big things if something happened?
When you wake up each morning, are you thankful just to be breathing?
If you’re a homeowner, are you thankful when you don’t have something leaking or broken?
We’ve recently seen in the news that there have been many bad storms around the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico. If you live here in the Tri-County, have you been thankful for the nice weather we’ve been having?
Oh and here’s a big one. How much does it drive you crazy when you have an internet outage? You learn quickly to be thankful for working internet if you’ve ever had to go a few hours without it.
With all of this being said, I don’t believe you have to list off every single blessing every single time you talk with God. But it’s just important to keep in mind that all of our blessings come from Him.
When everything is going great in our lives, it’s very easy to take our eyes off of God. We seemingly don’t have anything to worry about at the time and thus we start to act like we really don’t need Him. Or at the very least, we tell ourselves that we are the reason we are so blessed and not because the Lord has provided for us. Our pride seeps in and takes over what used to be a thankful and grateful heart.
Philppians 4:19-20 says, “But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus. Now unto God and our Father be glory for ever and ever. Amen.”
As my baby boy Jaxson quickly approaches his 3-month birthday, I’ve certainly been reminded of how much I took showers and trips to the grocery store for granted. But it has also helped me remember all of the other little things I might forget to be thankful for.
I think all of us should wake up each morning thanking God for everything He has provided for us. Then throughout the rest of the day, we can pause to remember all of the Lord’s many blessings.
