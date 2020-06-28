I’ve recently written about how we did some organizing and assembling in order to make room for a nursery. And now that we are actually working on the nursery, there is more assembly that has been involved.
Since our baby shower has been turned into a drive-thru event due to the coronavirus guidelines, many of our family members have chosen to order gifts for us online and ship them directly to our home.
Thanks to their generosity, we have already received a baby swing, bassinet, high chair, stroller/car seat combo, play pen, crib and changing table, with a couple of more big items set to arrive soon.
My wife, Carmen, went ahead and put the bassinet together by herself about six weeks ago while I was at work one night. It was a gift from the baby’s uncle Jordan. Carmen did a great job with the assembly and the baby’s first bed is all ready to be slept in.
Next up on our to-do list was the swing which was from the baby’s grandparents, Linda and Donnie. It wasn’t too much trouble as I only had one mix-up and one step that I had to look up on YouTube.
I had two of the legs mixed up and soon figured out what I had done when the fasteners wouldn’t work. There was also a section that had to be turned with a little force. It wasn’t hard once I realized what I needed to do. I was just afraid to twist it too hard because I thought it might break.
But we got it put together, plugged it up and tested it out. It swings on its own, lights up and even plays music.
The third gift we assembled was the stroller/car seat combo which was from one of the baby’s aunts, Amanda. It was also pretty straight forward but I did have a struggle with the pins that secure the wheels in place. It was a little bit of an awkward angle and required some extra strength, but just like the swing, I eventually got it.
It will be a very nice stroller and car seat, and will help us run around town with our baby by our side.
Our fourth assembly job for the nursery was the big one which we put together two weeks ago, and that is the crib. It was a gift from the baby’s great-uncle and great-aunt, Jamie and Amy.
Thankfully, it wasn’t nearly as daunting as we thought it would be as it was mostly just four legs and four sides that had to be screwed together. The only issue we had was adding the mattress spring. It had four levers that all had to be turned at the right angle and had to be at the right height to connect to the four legs of the crib. We actually had to stack a few boxes underneath the spring in order to do a little trial-and-error to figure out the proper height.
However, just like everything else, we figured it out and now the baby has a nice gray and white-colored crib waiting for his arrival.
The most recent gift we assembled was the changing table which was a gift from the baby’s great-uncle John and his only surviving great-grandparent, Granny Evelyn.
I’m not sure if it was the fact we had gained experience in assembling baby gifts, but it might have been the easiest item to assemble. I got it started by myself while Carmen was actually at a wedding shower, and really only needed her assistance in just holding a few things in place while I used the supplied Allen wrench. I did gasp for a moment when I realized I had installed a leg upside down. But thankfully it only required a couple of screws to be loosened to fix real quick.
We got it put together and placed up against the wall, and now Carmen has a place to change all of those dirty diapers all by herself! (wink wink)
Within the next couple of weeks, we should be receiving a nursery chair from the baby’s uncle, Wade, as well as a dresser from the baby’s grandparents, Tim and Kim. We also have a couple of other gifts, the high chair from Linda and Donnie, and play pen from the baby’s grandparents, Rodney and Brenda, which we will be assembling a little on down the line.
I also want to mention how thankful we are for the other gifts we have already received that I haven’t mentioned only because they didn’t require assembly.
We received a baby monitor and crib blanket/sheet set from the baby’s grandparents, Tim and Susan. Family friend Claudette generously sent us several things off of our registry which we’re very thankful for. Family friend Amy made a blanket for the baby with little toy truck designs on it. And our neighbors Matt and Jessica gave us many nice things they no longer needed now that their two babies have gotten a little bit older.
But it has been the assembling and building that has kept us busy the past several weeks. It has been fun and exciting, but it has kept us busy nonetheless.
God also wants us to be builders in order to grow nearer to him as well as to further his kingdom.
We are first called to build up ourselves spiritually which we can do so by spending time in prayer with the Lord as well as spending time in his Holy Word.
Jude 1:20 says, “But ye, beloved, building up yourselves on your most holy faith, praying in the Holy Ghost.”
Secondly, we are called to be builders of God’s church.
1 Corinthians 14:12 says, “Even so ye, forasmuch as ye are zealous of spiritual gifts, seek that ye may excel to the edifying of the church.”
And lastly, we are called to build up one another.
Ephesians 4:29 says, “Let no corrupt communication proceed out of your mouth, but that which is good to the use of edifying, that it may minister grace unto the hearers.”
And 1 Thessalonians 5:11 tells us, “Wherefore comfort yourselves together, and edify one another, even as also ye do.”
Are you fulfilling your responsibility as a builder? Are you building up your own spiritual strength, building up God’s church, and building up the people God has placed in your life?
Just like my wife and I have been builders of nursery furniture and baby supplies, we need to hear the call and follow God’s example of building up his kingdom.
