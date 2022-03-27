It’s always around this time of the year when I get a bit nostalgic for springtime from around 1996-1998. A lot of fun and exciting things were happening or were immediately on the horizon.
First and foremost, the weather would be showing signs of warming up which for me meant that summer vacation was in the not-so-distant future. So whenever it starts to warm up nowadays, I can’t help but feel a little excited for the spring and summer seasons.
Early spring, and this week of March Madness in particular, was also very exciting as a Kentucky Wildcats fan.
Since we had won two national titles during those 1996-1998 years, a 12-year-old me just started to assume that whenever springtime rolled around, it was going to be another successful NCAA tournament for the Wildcats.
In addition to the games, I remember vendors setting up stands around town selling Kentucky Wildcat championship gear. The official merchandise would be sold out in stores but you could always count on those fly-by-night vendors to hook you up with some knockoffs. A young Brad didn’t care if it was Nike brand or “Nike” brand, he just wanted a shirt to celebrate the Cats.
March and early April also meant that the annual Hillbilly Days festival would be coming soon. Where I grew up in Pikeville, Hillbilly Days was our version of Nibroc or the World Chicken Festival.
Lots of fried food, carnival rides, crafts and vendors. It is a bit unique though because many people dress up in overalls and bring their hillbilly jalopies downtown to show off and ride through the parade in.
At that time, I lived just a few blocks from the downtown area, and my family was also heavily involved in organizing the event. So it was always a lot of fun just walking around my neighborhood and helping out my dad a little bit too.
So between the warmer weather, the Kentucky Wildcats during March Madness, and all the festival fun, I always look back fondly at that time of my life, and also can’t help but feel warm and fuzzy now when we get our first hints of spring.
What’s even more exciting is that everyday can feel like spring as one of God’s children. Just look at what the Holy Bible says in these three passages:
2 Corinthians 5:17 says, “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.”
Colossians 3:10 says, “And have put on the new man, which is renewed in knowledge after the image of him that created him.”
And lastly, 2 Corinthians 5:18-20 says, “And all things are of God, who hath reconciled us to himself by Jesus Christ, and hath given to us the ministry of reconciliation; To wit, that God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto himself, not imputing their trespasses unto them; and hath committed unto us the word of reconciliation. Now then we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God did beseech you by us: we pray you in Christ's stead, be ye reconciled to God.”
We can make everyday feel like spring by celebrating our salvation.
We can praise God everyday by singing songs that give praise to his love and to this brand new life.
And we can share the good news daily with scripture and with our good deeds.
Every morning that we wake up, we have a new opportunity to see what God is doing in our lives and what God has in store for us.
