Last week I overheard something that really upset me.
I was standing in the checkout line of a local store when I heard a little child starting to cry about 15-20 feet away from me.
Of course that’s nothing surprising. We all see and hear children crying and screaming quite often whenever we go out.
It was the parent or guardian’s response that I just really could not believe.
They told the kid to “quit crying like a little ______.”
I’ll let you the reader fill in the blank with the expletive but it’s a word that also means female dog.
But I could not believe what I had just heard.
I immediately felt so bad for the child and I immediately thought about how I would never in a million years say something like that to my child.
It also made me wonder just what life is like the rest of the time for that child when they’re not in public. It could be even worse for them at home behind closed doors.
What I also took away from all of this is just how I viewed it myself.
In the past I probably would have rolled my eyes, but now that I’m a father with a child of my own, that exchange completely ran right through me.
For a precious little child to have to be subjected to such foul language and abuse just breaks my heart. And what’s even more depressing to think about is the fact that there are children who have to deal with much, much worse.
There are cases reported all too often, even locally in this newspaper, about the sickening criminal acts forced upon little girls and boys. It will just completely churn your stomach if you dwell on it.
But I say all of this to remind everyone that we don’t know what other people, and especially what other children, have to go through. We don’t know what life is like on a daily basis for many of the people we come in contact with.
It’s easy to quickly pass judgment on someone and carry on with our lives. But if you take a moment and really consider what their life might be like, you might see things a little differently.
At any given moment, we could be interacting with someone who is a domestic violence victim, for instance, or who is poor and starving, or who may be reeling from a terrible tragedy.
So when you are choosing how to behave towards others, just choose to be nice and choose to be a light for the Lord. Your kindness may be the only kindness that person ever gets to experience.
I know it can be difficult and I know I’ve certainly lost my temper with people on a number of times. But just try to keep in mind that you don’t always know the whole story. You don’t always know where a person has been and you don’t know where they might be heading next.
John 13:34-35 says, “A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another. By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another.”
We often forget how blessed and how fortunate we are. We’re so blessed in fact that the things we tend to get upset about really aren’t even problems at all in the grand scheme of things.
What others in this world have to deal with is far worse than what we can really even fathom. So just try to understand that you don’t always understand, and just be nice.
