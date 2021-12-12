Have you ever received a Christmas gift that was something you always wanted, but for some reason you just never bought it yourself and never put it on any wish list?
Perhaps it was something that might’ve been handy, but you would tell yourself you don’t really need it and can get by without it.
Or maybe it was something expensive that you thought would be fun but just didn’t want to spend the money on it or ask anyone else to spend the money on it.
One such gift I received like this was a Ring Video Doorbell that my wife and I got as a Christmas gift from her brother and sister-in-law.
It is definitely a handy device if you’ve never owned one or anything similar. And definitely fell into the category of an item I always wanted but just never wanted to splurge on it myself. Thus, I definitely appreciated receiving it as a Christmas gift.
If you’re unfamiliar, the Ring Video Doorbells serve as a classic doorbell but also have a camera so that you can see anyone or anything that might be outside your house.
You can also even use a feature that is like an intercom where you can talk back and forth with the person at your door.
It connects to your phone so no matter where you are, you’ll get an alert when someone rings the doorbell or whenever it detects any type of motion. You don’t even have to be home to know if someone is at your door or if a burglar may be intruding on your property.
You can also sign up for a service that turns it into a surveillance camera, allowing you to go back and watch anything that the camera recorded.
I wanted to mention the Ring Doorbell in particular for this column, though, because it’s an example of how we can get ready for something if we know it’s coming.
For the doorbell, it helps us know if someone with bad intentions, like a robber, might be getting ready to break into our house. Instead of being surprised when they break down the door, we could possibly have a few moments to prepare ourselves.
We could immediately call the police to come out and we could prepare to defend ourselves if we need to.
What is puzzling though is why we don’t try to get ready for Jesus to come when we know he is soon going to.
When anything else that we know is coming our way, we get ready for it and prepare for it one way or another. But we do not give our Lord and Savior that same respect.
In our minds, we treat his return about as seriously as someone who isn’t saved or someone who doesn’t even believe in him. It’s almost like a fairy tale that we hear preached about but never really care about.
But in reality, Jesus could make his return at any moment, and you have to ask yourself, are you ready this very moment if he were to return?
Are the things you’re doing right now what you’d want to be doing if you knew the Lord was coming back this instant?
1 Thessalonians 4:16-17 says, “For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.”
There are many occurrences, events and moments in this world we will try hard to prepare for and be ready for. But above all, the one event that we need to be ready for more than anything else is the inevitable return of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
