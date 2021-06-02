A title like that generates all sorts of images, from the soul-deep and introspective to the light-hearted and whimsical. Some might think of windswept mountain fastnesses accessible only through herculean sacrifice and determination, and still others might think of a sage elder, dispensing vague homilies from their rocking chair on the front porch.
The go-to image for some might even be the smiling and intense public speaker, complete with headset or earpiece, leaving their hands free to make expansive gestures as they pace to and fro across a stage.
Regardless, we all have at least some rudimentary image that walks hand-in-hand with a title like that. Words like wisdom require their own image, after all, and perhaps even their own theme song as well. And whether the theme playing in your head is the deep and vibrant tones of Mozart or the whistling that precedes the opening of “The Andy Griffith Show,” it all blends together seamlessly in the subconscious mind because we all know how wisdom looks and sounds. Don’t we? After all this time, one would think so; but do we really know?
The problem is wisdom can be unexpectedly situational. The sage and often acerbic advice and comments of Mark Twain apply sometimes, but at other times they don’t. The quote, “Truth is stranger than fiction, but it is because fiction is obliged to stick to possibilities; truth isn’t,” offers a unique insight into the often contradictory qualities of human existence, and will apply in most cases. But his quote about eating frogs is less universally applicable. I really enjoy Mark Twain, but I probably am not going to take culinary advice from him. Fortunately, we have Celebrity Chef Jason Smith right in our own back yard, and I’m sure his advice on food would be infinitely more pleasant.
Still, regardless of whether your go to is Walt Whitman or the Maharishi Yogi (the teacher, not the picnic basket preoccupied bear), we all have an idea of what and who represents good advice and an insight into not only how the world works, but how we do and should fit into it. Some of this wisdom stands the test of time, but still others are time-sensitive in a way that we only experience at certain parts of our lives. But, whether thousands of years old or as fresh as the ever-changing “memes” on the internet, wisdom — like everything else — needs to evolve. For wisdom to be of any use to us or others, at some point there has to be a practical application.
And it isn’t only the province of old men and women sitting alone on mountaintops or monasteries and thinking introspective thoughts. Wisdom is quite literally everywhere and can come from anyone; we just need to stop expecting one “answer” to resolve every “question.” Why? Because the questions we asked yesterday or will ask tomorrow might not be the same we are asking today. And sometimes the answers we need depend upon our perspective at the time. And sometimes the insights come from children rather than the ponderings of decades.
A long time ago, my wife and I were driving down the road with our 5-year-old cousin in the back seat when he asked me a question. It popped up completely out of the blue, as they say, and it was asked with all the gravity that only a preschooler could muster.
“How old are you, Charlie?” he asked. I told him “Eric, I am 24 years old,” with a smile. I watched him absorb that information through the rear-view mirror until finally he said, “Man. You are as old as dirt.” My wife and I had a good laugh over the statement, but there was a wisdom to it. From his perspective, he was 100% correct. On that day, in that situation, and compared to all that he had learned up to that point.
But his situation has changed, so his understanding — his wisdom, if you will — has changed as well. Now he is much older than I was when he compared me to dirt, and I am sure that his views have changed drastically about age — but that doesn’t mean that his wisdom as a small child was invalid. He has just learned more at this point in his life, and his “wisdom” has evolved. At least I hope so, for him and all of us as well, because if I was “dirt” way back then, I have probably passed into “fossil” territory now.
Oh, well; maybe I can get a “walk on” part in the next “Jurassic Park” movie. Now where did I put Chris Pratt’s phone number ...
