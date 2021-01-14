Whenever I talk about history, my robot brain thinks about the future. In that context, what happened Wednesday, January 6, made me think about my students. As such, I thought about their voice and presented them with a writing prompt for extra credit. My verbal invitation to them was, "This is your world now, more than it is mine." Then, I pointedly asked them their opinion about what happened at our nation's capital.
The following are some mature responses by some remarkable students in my classes, as well as future citizens in our society. I am proud of them for their ability to approach a politically contentious moment with decorum. Let them have their articulate opinions, let them be bold, let them say things about what they think is wrong in the world -- and right. More often than not, I am surprised and inspired by them and their sense of dignity.
"When people group together and vandalize and hurt other people to be heard, it makes me feel terrible to think that's what our country has come to. I am all for a nice and peaceful protest where we as a people come together and speak what we believe without violence. But when someone hurts or even kills another human to 'be heard,' it makes me sick. If people want answers, violence is never the way to go. Mahatma Gandhi once said, 'I object to violence because when it appears to do good, the good is only temporary; the evil it does is permanent.' That is so true, and that is what's happening to our country right now. All of this violence is just creating something inevitable, and that's a war that can't ever be won with the hatred people are building up inside themselves." -Lilly Evans, senior
"If someone would have told me a year ago that this is what the United States has come to (before the corona was even a thing), I would have said you are crazy. Even though the protesters may not think what they did was wrong, there was no reason for them to storm into the Capitol causing several innocent people to be harmed. Although I understand their frustration, I don't understand why they had to steal and vandalize things to get their point across. This ultimately will have no good outcome. The Republican party will get a bad name, there was no help on the issues of the election, and lastly it makes them look ignorant and outrageous." -Alivia Jones, senior
"This is all just weird. My life as a whole has been part of some sort of historical event from the war to BLM riots to now this. Congress listens to us yet they ignore us. You could say this is like what black people felt in the 'protest' over the summer. Those that went in and broke windows and such should go to prison, but they're tired, Theodore….they felt like their voices are not being heard, just like the libs in the summer. At what point is fair, fair, you know? My faith is in Christ, and I constantly hear his voice. It was wrong what happened yesterday. I'm just tired of it all." -Brayden Owens, senior
"When I found out what happened, I couldn't believe it. Set all political opinions aside, this is humiliating to our country that a group of people armed could stomp right into our nation's Capitol. Also, the fact that our current president started to try to take political shots at others over his mistake really hurt to see. I've never been truly scared to live in America, but now I am, and it makes me feel as if our nation is falling apart right before our eyes." -John David May, senior
"My personal opinion about this unusual historic event is that no matter if you're a Trump supporter or a Biden supporter, no one should be doing what is going on in D.C. right now. I'm not someone who is very political, so I'm not choosing a side to be on. My beliefs are that nobody should be disrespectful towards anything over something like this. Yes, I think that you should stand up for what you believe in, but there is a point where it can be taken too far. 'Society today is just completely different than what it used to be' is what I hear a lot, and it's not. No one should be rioting or having extravagant protests after not getting their way or what they want. Regardless, there is a much better way of handling these kinds of issues." -Merrah Pack, senior
"Personally, I believe that no rioting is correct. This is a terrible event that should never have happened. The cause of this is simple, a loss of trust in the way our country works. It is a serious problem when the very people that make up a nation of united states are torn apart and trying to hurt each other. Nothing is accomplished when someone is killed. The political side of America has not been right in so long that it is killing us as a country. The last year is quite possibly the worst year of politics and series of tragedies. So far, it has no signs of regressing. There should be a genuine sense of fear for the future of the United States."-Elijah Fortney, sophomore
"I feel like a lot of the protesters were angry. Angry at BLM, angry that Trump didn't get re-elected, angry about COVID-19, and angry that the media 'targets them' and rarely speaks positively about the Republican Party. These protesters do not represent the Republican Party, they are right wing bigots, criminals, and mentally ill people. In the same way that Republicans show crimes and wrongdoing by the leftists, they do the same. The left grasps at every chance they can get to make the opposing party look horrible. BOTH parties are guilty of this. With all of that being said, my point is both political parties still have people with brains. It's 'just' hundreds of thousands that ruin the bunch. Also, President Trump completely threw Mike Pence under the bus for cooperating and trying to make it a peaceful transition for Biden and Harris. Trump's response to this, and a lot of things that have happened recently, had poor and little thought. Donald Trump could have gone down as one of the best because of all the good he did, but because of his lack of soft skills and responses to social issues, he may just go down as the worst, and most hated. Regardless of your political leanings, this is heartbreaking to see that our country has come to this." -Senior Anna Beth Korrakas, senior
"On January 6th, 2021, the nation's Capitol was stormed with MAGA supporters or what we thought was MAGA supporters. I feel like it was ANTIFA, personally, and felt it was staged. They took it way too far with the graffiti and especially the shooting of the woman. I don't feel like rioting and protesting is necessary, but I believe that there are other ways to express your opinions not violently. In my opinion, I like Trump better, just because he has dealt with things better, and Biden has hidden a lot of things and done stuff with other countries and 'hasn't been caught'." -Kamryn Frazier, sophomore
"In my opinion, as an American you have the right to peacefully protest. The nation's Capitol is the people's house, therefore we have the right to protest there. However, I do not agree with the violence. Nothing has been accomplished recently from any of the violence involved in protesting. We as Americans have got to come together as Americans. Stop the division in our country and respect our constitutional rights. And maybe we can work together to be a better country." -Richard Holden Joseph, sophomore.
"This is just one of the few problems that America is facing. I do not agree with the violent protesting that is going on. America is all about being united together and I feel like everyone has forgotten that. Nobody should have been hurt or killed in this protest and everyone needs to be more peaceful. America is falling apart and we need to reunite again." - Josh Hibbitts, senior
"In my opinion, everything that is going on is wrong. I understand peaceful protest, but this is way out of hand. Vandalizing our Capitol is no way in proving a point or getting people to like you or even vote for you. Our country seems to be moving farther and farther apart, I hope and pray our new president and his administration can bring us together. I feel as if our country worries too much about what their political party is instead of who or what is right. Or even who will do the best for our country in the long run. In conclusion, what has happened these last few days was wrong. There is no other way to put it besides that. Our country needs a change. I am hopeful for the future." -Hayden Llewellyn, sophomore
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
