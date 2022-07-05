FOR THE RECORD: Floyd County tragedy a stark reminder of law enforcement’s sacrifices

The Fourth of July festivities of the past weekend were tempered by the devastating loss of three officers and a K-9 following last Thursday’s attack as law enforcement attempted to serve a warrant on a man in Floyd County.
The officers could have very well been our neighbors and very much a part of their own community. Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure had been with the department since 1983. Floyd County Deputy Sheriff William Petry was a 31-year veteran of law enforcement who served two years with FCSO after 15 years first with the Kentucky State Police then 14 with the Prestonsburg Police Department. PPD Officer Jacob Chaffins had served with the department since 2019. FCSO K-9 Drago was a German Shepherd that had specialized in drug detection for six years.
All died protecting the people of Floyd County, and we should honor their sacrifice as we pray for the recovery of the four others who were wounded.
It’s a painful reminder just how dangerous the profession can be. No doubt the officers had served many other domestic-related warrants in the past. They took care to stay safe, with four deputies initially responding to the Allen, Kentucky residence and calling for backup once they had been fired upon.
But as Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams called it during a press conference on Sunday, the officers were “walking into a tactical ambush” with the home’s location giving the shooter a “nearly unreachable position” before he finally surrendered some three hours after the incident began.
“Upon surrendering, the reality and magnitude of what just occurred began to sink in,” Judge Williams said, “and our community was going to be forever changed.”
I have no answers for how the community — particularly the families of those officers — can begin to heal. My heart goes out to them and to the officers left to “hold the line” in honor of the fallen in the words of Prestonsburg Chief of Police Randy Woods.
“It’s immeasurable, the suffering and pain,” he said at Sunday’s press conference, “but with God’s help, I know we will heal. We will rise above.”
Our first responders in all communities across the nation have answered the call to put service above self. As the Floyd County peace officers are laid to rest this week, now is the time to let them know how much we appreciate it.
