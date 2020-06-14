I was but 11 years old when the 1945 Normandy (France) Beach Head Invasion took place. The enormity of that historic World War II battle was well emphasized by Lowell Thomas, the famed radio newscaster of that day.
As the largest assembly of military might ever on earth, as the bloodiest loss-of-life (226,386 casualties) of any military encounter in world history and as a clash of arms so great that the world was benignly and immediately emancipated. D Day stands indelibly and woefully a day of immeasurable victory! The nefarious evils of Nazism were crushed; a military extravagance that brought victory to the world.
In a much lighter vein (and perhaps so lighter as to be offensive), I reflect my horticultural lifetime avocation. It often takes killing all vegetation — making an existing lawn brown and dead — in order to transform it to a lush-green turf; an extravagance that restores a lawn.
And so it seems to be on the streets of our America today — extravagant behavior to gain peace. Most anything goes — walking, marching, running, sitting, yelling, singing, chanting and eventually pushing, cursing, igniting, spitting, destroying and law-defiant rock and bottle throwing at policemen; all a most extravagant freedom of expression.
Hopefully, such intrusive demonstrations quench the teeming rage, hatred and violence of those few who promulgate riotous behavior. Grave social unrest with pillaging and looting of property as well as challenging the law and those who enforce it — sums up to be an extravagant price to gain God’s grace to love him and our neighbor – to gain the ability to practice patience, harmony, kindness, forgiveness and peace.
As with a bloody beach head and a brown lawn, may our extravagant marches in our cities achieve their goal — a united people of these United States.
The Youngbloods, a folk-rock band in the 1960s, had a debut album titled “Get Together.” The chorus of the title song goes like this:
"Come on people now,
Smile on your brother,
Everybody get together,
Try to love one another,
Right now."
I dare not overlook the greatest extravagance of all time that brought the greatest good of all time — The God-Man Jesus, nailed to a cross, offering to us all the opportunity to never die!
May all acknowledge and practice: all true love is extravagant. It knows no bounds in seeking good for others.
