A coercive force encompasses us. The feeling of confidence in health and finance has vanished. We are in a state of frightful free fall. Never has there been such global population radically disturbed. Our international travel has broadcast and disseminated the coronavirus worldwide.
Amidst the epitome of prosperity for much of the world comes a shattering and disabling blow. None of us living today have ever witnessed such sudden, unpredicted, unforeseen bedlam and disruption on our planet.
Like wildfire leaping in the wind across highways and waterways, so is coronavirus raging from one continent to another. It’s widespread path of engulfing humanity instills a pandemonium of panic, trauma and fear.
The projection, “It will have to get worse before it gets better” from endemic experts, further heightens the harshness of our day. The alarm is going off in the minds of billions with a daily increase in volume. How many Americans will die from this virus? The Center for Disease Control states that the eventual curtailment of the coronavirus is directly in proportion to how far we Americans will go in adopting socially disruptive steps that would abate the spread of the virus.
Academic (schools/colleges), athletic (football, basketball, etc.) entertainment (theater, movies) and worship gatherings, along with any other assembly of 10 or more, are now to be voided/canceled. These directives are very invasive and imposingly disruptive, showing the gravity of the moment and the assertive wisdom of our government and medical professionals collaborating. Our appreciative and coordinating response is mandated.
Perhaps a major difficulty in curtailing the spread of this presently impervious virus is the free movement among us of “carriers” — those with the virus but show no symptoms.
All of us humans universally seek security and stability. But, facing the mounting perils of this pandemic, all of us ought to sense our innate weakness and vulnerability to eventual death. The more inclined we are to create mentally a false security of our earthly stay, the more susceptible we are to be distraught with the advances of Coronavirus. We all view today’s threat of death as seriously disturbing.
Years ago, we had a neighboring farmer who was extravagantly conservative — unable to throw away anything, even bald tires on his pick-up until they blew out on the road.
We all need to acknowledge that we all are rolling along on bald tires. Our earthly stay is temporal. The less we so acknowledge ourselves, the more the coronavirus traumatizes us.
The months ahead require keeping our “cool”, with patience, kindness and cooperation. This is the only avenue to circumvent this ever-escalating world mayhem with its death threat.
Enmeshed in a world of woe and catastrophic turmoil, if there ever was a time to drop to our knees seeking Divine help and healing, THIS IS IT!
