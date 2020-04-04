I read about COVID-19 before the majority of my peers heard about the virus because, as an intern for the Times, it’s my job to find stories from the Associated Press to publish on our site.
Back in January, I was searching for one of these AP stories when one headline in particular caught my eye. It was something like “new mystery virus in China,” and I shared it with our readers because I thought it was interesting.
I couldn’t possibly predict the relevance it would soon have in our own lives.
For a time, I followed along with the latest updates out of mild curiosity. “China built a hospital in 10 days but Tennessee’s still working on their interstate,” I remember joking to my dad after work.
But then things started not being so funny as COVID-19 rapidly spread and made its way to every continent.
On January 21, a story announced that the US found its first case of COVID-19 in Seattle, Washington.
I planned to attend a seminar there the following month as a part of Citizen University’s Civic Saturday Fellowship program. For two years, I wanted to hold community events that civically empowered others; the seminar was designed to help me accomplish those goals.
Weeks went by and the headlines grew worse. However, my trip to Seattle wasn’t canceled. My mother started to worry and texted me saying that the majority of U.S. cases were in Washington. I reminded her that this was a huge dream of mine and I was going unless told otherwise.
On March 4, I was told otherwise. I received an email that read, “We have decided to postpone” in clear, bold letters and I was heartbroken.
Though upset, I still had another trip to look forward to. On the 15th, I would be going to D.C. as a “senior trip” with the leadership program that I had been a part of for four years.
Six days passed and then that changed too. “Sometimes we must make hard decisions with great love,” the email read. The trip was canceled because the program was based out of Berea College, which had prohibited all travel through the rest of the spring semester.
I would not be traveling to D.C. and I would not be meeting with my peers from across the state, who had served and grew as leaders with me, again. Again, though heartbroken, I could deal with it.
But then things kept escalating.
The University of the Cumberlands announced that classes, including the chemistry course I’m taking, would be online. My high school, Whitley County, decided to move online as well. Even the Times-Tribune sent an email asking us to work from home.
It felt like the nation was slowly snowballing into a COVID-19 panic. So much had changed in a matter of weeks, and as a person who craves structure and productivity, I was screaming on the inside.
To keep from going insane, I recreated my daily schedule at home. I woke up, worked, and wrote for the paper at as close to the same normal periods as possible. I tried to make sure that any extra time was well spent on walks and cooking meals for my family.
For the first week, I still visited the people that I usually see. Both sets of my grandparents live within literal minutes of my house and I’m very close with them. I tried to be cautious and ask them not to hug me. My granny and poppy agreed but my mamaw said that she’d rather die with her hug than not have one at all. Still, none of us looked at my presence with worry.
The weekend before last, I went to my boyfriend’s house. Not surprisingly, we didn’t “social distance” as we sat with each other and laughed about how marble racing was the only sport on TV. I planned on seeing him again for his birthday this past weekend.
Once again, things didn’t go according to plan.
My mom works in administration at a hospital and recently told me that my casual visits to my grandparents had to stop. She’s in a hospital environment every day and thinks it’s better to be safe than sorry so we have started to practice more precautions.
I realized that, along with reducing my interaction with my grandparents, I would also have to stop seeing my boyfriend. I had heard that people my age could be carriers, or that we may have the virus and not even know it.
We both decided it was best if we didn’t physically see each other during this time. His papaw has an underlying condition, and if he were to get the virus because of our carelessness, I wouldn’t forgive myself.
What makes it even harder is that everyone has different views on what society should be doing right now. Some on social media use rude names toward those who are hanging out with friends, and I want to agree and join the shaming.
Others post themselves getting a kiss on the cheek from their significant other and it makes me want to drive and see mine, but I don’t. This past weekend, he celebrated his birthday alone.
I try to stay positive through this, but it’s hard when everyone keeps bringing up new things to worry about.
One big example is the many “Hug your senior,” posts that seem to be plastered on the walls of Facebook moms everywhere.
They say that this isn’t a vacation for seniors, that this is precious time being stolen from their last year of high school.
I’m one of these seniors, and I currently don’t feel any loss. I experienced a bad conflict with close friends during my junior year, and that’s when I met my boyfriend, a senior at the time. I made a new group of friends, all of whom were also seniors.
When that group graduated, I had nothing left at the high school that gave me joy. I didn’t want to seek out new friends with only a year left and I had taken all the courses that had genuinely interested me.
Every day this school year has been a series of going through the motions and I could have easily avoided it by graduating early this year. I had almost all of my credits to do so, but I stayed because I wanted to participate in the “fun stuff” that happens at the end.
I wanted the senior prom; I spent more than I’d like to admit on a dress and I want to show it off and get my princess moment. I wanted the senior walk; I’ve already decided which teachers are getting my “life-changer” certificates and have prepared myself for the tears that will come when I walk in my elementary school for the last time.
I wanted to turn in my senior quote; it’s going to be “Sometimes you eat the bear and sometimes the bear eats you.” I’ve always had an irrational fear of bears and I think it’s fitting.
Most of all, I wanted the graduation ceremony and everything that comes with it. I’m going to decorate my cap in something Disney (I’m stuck on a couple of ideas.) I’m praying that they ask me to give the academic speech; I’ve been writing in my head since the beginning of the school year.
Even if I don’t get chosen to give a speech, I’ll finally walk across the stage and have the satisfaction of being handed my diploma.
After 12 years of ups and downs, I’m ready to wrap it up in style. I’m ready to celebrate, to get all of the “I’m so proud of yous", to take all the photos, and to hug everyone who got me there.
Notice that I still speak in the present tense on this last part; it’s because these are all things that haven’t been canceled yet. However, things look grimmer each day.
This week, the governor spoke of a “possibility” of no more in-person classes this year. So many questions and fears came to mind as he spoke. I'm praying, every day, that I don’t have to look back on this period of my life and see a series of unfulfilled dreams.
I know that, as you read this, you may find my worries to be petty or you may think I'm overreacting. There are many out there who are experiencing more trials and hardships than I could imagine.
However, each one of us has struggled somehow in the past few weeks. Now is not the time to invalidate the feelings of anyone scared, anxious, or saddened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sure, hug your seniors; offer support and see if they need someone to talk to during this time of uncertainty and disappointment.
But hug everyone else in your life too, not physically but with acts of kindness. Show love by checking in on each other, praying for each other, and thinking of one another. This time will pass for me, it will pass for the class of 2020, and it will pass for everyone.
Nellie Ellis is a senior at Whitley County High School and has been working with The Times-Tribune throughout the last year. She can be contacted at nellis@thetimestribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.