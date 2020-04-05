They never heard of an unemployment check and certainly not a pandemic check. With every morsel of food generated from the soil under their feet, every meal made from scratch, frequent pregnancy, multiple mouths to feed, water to tote, laundry by washboard, along with the absence of radio, TV, phone or car in a garage, our ancestors were so captivated by their own concerns that they had little thought about what was happening further up the “holler” or on the other side of the mountain; let alone the other side of the world. Chatting with one’s spouse and children around the hearth or on the front porch was the height and summation of their "R and R."
Isn’t it impressive to see how far we have “advanced” today? Even with every amenity of communication device and entertainment gadget, our home confinement today invariably leads to a fatigued stare at one another. Being an on-the-go people diffuses our interpersonal ineptness wherein we keep our thoughts and emotions to ourselves; tending to be aloof and mysterious; producing a household of isolates. Further, we Americans are addicted to the incessant deluge of media.
The pandemic is imposing a painful confinement — something of a disguised incarceration. With most everything closed we have nowhere to go. We have an abundance of time like we have never had before — homebound with family and spouse. Not accustomed to such lengthy interpersonal time at home can readily become for us, on-the-go people, disturbing and stressful.
Most of us spend most of our days away from spouse and families. Mandatory home-confinement is the No. 1 means to curtail the coronavirus. Stopping our usual mobility discloses our interpersonal disconnect. With a plethora of cars and roads, we Americans are the most on-the-go people on the planet. Home confinement might well disclose our adamant independence and distance from one another.
Cabin fever is now setting in for many of us, perhaps making us fidgety, antsy and restless; prompting us to be wall-climbers and maybe a bit stir-crazy.
Our DNA from the hand of our Creator is to live in unity and love with Him and one another. Human happiness is predicated on the stabilizing impact of interpersonal harmony and unity; ever assisting and caring for each other. As fish need water to live, we require love/relationship from birth to death to enjoy life here and hereafter.
The correlation found so often in criminals — especially identified with the odious and heinous mass murderers in our schools, churches and public gatherings — is that they were sociopathic — “loners”. We are sick without receiving and giving care to one another.
We Americans have been a people generously endowed with an abundance of this world’s goods. Philosophically we tend to love ‘things” more than one another. We tend to have a higher quest for possessions than love relationships. The expenditure of our time and money tells who we are.
Our ancestors lived in a forced confinement much like we are in today. They leaned on one another like we should. Who knows? Amidst all our fidgeting and stir-crazy days, we just might end up having the best marriage and home life ever . . . or neither.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.