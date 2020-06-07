With a prolonged knee on a black man’s neck, a white law enforcement officer kills an innocent and unarmed man. Immediately racial demonstrations have been ignited and with justification. Mass gatherings of incensed and angry protestors fill streets in our cities across America. If there ever be justified protestors, these appear to be such.
However, the vile minded see such public demonstrations as a license to provoke havoc, destruction, set ablaze our cities, loot and affront law and order. These evil-doers prey upon well intentioned demonstrators with the intent purpose of fermenting a riotous chaos.
Without any sentiment for the unjust killing of a good man, these rabble-rousers seek to inflame emotions to create catastrophic violence and damage.
What evil abides in the human heart to plot such hate-filled violence? What is the motivation of those who await to pounce on an emotional upheaval to create pandemonium? The answer: orchestrating such widespread disorder and commotion as to create an environment so distracting that engaging in breaking and entering and stealing can be pulled off without being apprehended.
So, getting on the bandwagon of demonstrating against a legitimate violation of justice — a white law enforcement officer murdering a black man — has opened the door to strike a match to ignite the flames of uncontrollable urban conflagration.
There is an ego trip in all this violence and disruption — an ego trip for a sick mind. Being instrumental in causing such widespread lawlessness can be celebrated by those perverted and diabolical. They are a true menace to society. They are a defiant abuse of the civil right to peacefully assemble and demonstrate. Yet, in 41 of our 50 states, a barrage of criminal violence and destruction is happening. Dozens of law enforcement personnel are hospitalized from these predators who hurl bricks, stones and bottles. It is ironic that these looters and rioters pose as being upset over a policeman not giving respect and human dignity to a man, yet they themselves send to hospitals dozens of policemen with lacerations, teeth and bones broken and now even some to the morgue!
Igniting a social uprising that brings loss of law, order, peace, property and life, manifest a malicious and criminal mind; a mind laden with intent to create peril for a free and peaceful people.
These perpetrators of American prosperity and peace have lost their right to enjoy these privileges in America.
May we all pray that the wheels of justice gain suppression and incarceration of these wretched Americans who are enemies of America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.