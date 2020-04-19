The highest employment, the lowest unemployment; the highest gross national product ever; all records broken in the value of the stock market; the most advanced and rapid prosperity of America in all history; the most advanced military force in the world; record-breaking start-ups of new business; record breaking return to America of American industries that had moved out of the country; approximating a balance in international trade – most especially with China; the soaring value of the U.S. dollar worldwide; unprecedented flourishing of America and we Americans experiencing a bonanza in economic prosperity (even admitting the 11.4% of Americans living below the poverty line).
Within four weeks this apex of economic well-being granting a flush of monetary affluence across America, came crashing down; so far down that America and we Americans experience what some economic experts identify as the greatest economic disaster in American history. Never has there been such industrial-manufacturing shutdowns, unemployment and national indebtedness; all instigated by a sudden and sweeping catastrophic sickness and death. A secure prospering America vanished overnight, leaving this nation groping and gasping for survival.
Yet, the preponderance of us Americans trust that our country’s prosperous past will be its future. We Americans trust that the wisdom of our political, medical and economic experts will navigate this country back to health and vigor; that the severity of this coronavirus pandemic will be conquered; that remaining vigilant social-distancing by each and every one of us as citizens will be sustained. We Americans are to bear the responsibility of saving the country. The fate of our citizenry is in the hands of us citizens; that we be committed to the rigors of the guidelines set up for our health and safety.
Many of us just experienced the Holy Week-Easter annual observance; recalling/reliving the death and defeat of Jesus Christ — the perfect miracle- working man — reviled and nailed to a cross as the worst and most abject of criminals.
His power to resurrect — to dispel and defeat death — is the option offered to us all. A stalwart confidence that after our virus bout, with health restored and burials completed, there is a future assured through the love of God and neighbor; a future that brings life to body and soul.
Amidst this greatest and worst of times may we have the faith to follow the resurrection of the One celebrated Easter Sunday morning.
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.” —Charles Dickens, A Tale of Two Cities.
Though written over 150 years ago, it is perfectly apropos for this our time — our best and worst of times.
In faith, unity and love, our perils will be triumphantly transformed in resurrection; and assuredly recorded as such in the annals of history.
