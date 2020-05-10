From an empty wallet to a ghastly head of uncut hair, so is our lot during these pandemic days. What we Americans are doing to avoid life threatening sickness and death is the greatest disruption of life we have ever experienced in our American history.
The termination of our income, employment, privately owned business, free mobility and travel, home ownership, recreation and affluence — the American Dream — came upon us as a thief in the night; caught totally off our guard.
The silver lining of the coronavirus pandemic: appreciation for the wonders of America which we used to have; many of us now giving credit and thanks to God for our past taken-for-granted abundance; an insightful perspective of our personal and political pettiness; a disposition to live more conservatively and sensibly, abandoning our gross excesses; a new posture of sensitivity toward one another; a stirring of our conscience to be a people brought to our knees and to our senses. Our world today is a world of hurt which is awakening us to self-awareness. We are hopefully becoming a “new and improved people”. If, when and how will this pandemic end? Will we ever be as we were? Do we really want to return to the way we were? Do we have resolutions to live differently and better than our pre-pandemic days? What kind of pandemic purging have we experienced? Or are we to follow the usual “jail house version of conversion” — back to our old ways as soon as we’re back on the streets? It would be such a shame to endure this drastic and painful period without improving ourselves.
This pandemic has brought out the best in us. Have we ever seen in ourselves such selfless commitment to others? Front-line health professionals, elected officials from Washington’s executive leaders to state, county and municipal leadership — all with such high adrenaline of tireless energy and commitment to resolve the scourge of this Pandemic Plight.
We are being inflicted with permanent scars — losing: the life of loved ones, life savings, a family business, employment, family and marriage harmony, celebrations, education and stability both monetarily and emotionally. Fear, uncertainty and exhaustion are our companions. May we seek not to be as we were. Paying a price this dear, we need to be a refined and perfected people. Our priorities can be elevated making us more matured by taking stock in the error of our ways. May we be able to put love, caring and relationship as the foremost goals of life.
This pandemic catharsis enables us to see more clearly who we are. We now can think different, feel different, and live differently. Isolation, greed, selfishness, trespassing and deceiving along with adoration of opulence and wealth, are all now to be behind us. We are becoming a mature and seasoned post-pandemic America; a sterling people abounding in goodness — A new you, me and America.
May our world of hurt be our pain of healing.
