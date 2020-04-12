It did not matter how busy he was, he had time for a neighborly chat. Clayton Warmouth owned the farm across the road. He had spent his long life tilling the hillsides of that farm. I had recently purchased (1976) 28 acres across the road. I lived in a mobile home at the top of the hill opposite his farm. Clayton lived by the creek in the valley below. I had good TV reception but he had virtually none. His radio kept him up to date daily. His favorite topic was world news. Per usual there was (and always is) startling happenings somewhere in the world. His daily reaction to these outstanding world events: “I’ve never seen the like”.
It has been some 25 years since Clayton’s death. I’m certain his hard life of farm labor compels him to declare the Kingdom with his same famous commentary — only with emphasis and excitement like never on earth.
With the trauma, disturbance, disruption and peril of our today, his statement is warranted to be on the lips of all of us; with absolute authenticity — “We’ve never seen the like!” All children not in school and all businesses closed except a critically needed few. Churches are closed and here I sit writing on Palm Sunday morning, not attending church, having spent 50 years pastoring and preaching this Sunday as well as all others. I’ve never seen, nor even dreamed to see, the like.
A great loss of connection is happening. Isolationism is mounting. Major life events — graduations, weddings, funerals, anniversaries, birthdays, reunions — are not happening or are not observed. It seems to come down to the termination of social contact or WE DIE! We all blink our eyes in disbelief at the daily soaring of coronavirus in the U.S.
In all my years I’ve never heard so many overt references in the media about religion, God, Holy Week, Easter and prayer! God and devotion to him have long been placed on a taboo list; for fear of offending someone. Our world, our country, our life as we have known them, are no more. It is an unforeseen and most tragic time, dissolving our fantasy of a comfortable and secure earthly life.
The stalwart boast, “When the going gets tough the tough get going,” is at this time found futile and false. The paralysis and confinement of most of us locks us hand and foot in stockades; comparable to a storm or tornado – forced to wait till it blows over.
Our quarantine/remaining aloof from one another, is the absolute prerequisite to win the battle for our life and nation. We are a people resolved to ever thank God for what we had and hope again to have – because we’re all saying, “I’ve never seen the like."
Perry Como’s "It’s Impossible" comes to mind these days. The surrounding deadly press of coronavirus can instill a dreadful fear. May our hope be confirmed as we celebrate the miracle of this weekend — the resurrection of Jesus along with all who follow him.
This celebration compels all of us to join Clayton Warmouth saying, “I’ve never seen the like.”
