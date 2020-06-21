I wear a dark blue uniform with a bright shiny badge; an attire that identifies me as a public servant with a special calling — to protect and serve. My profession requires wearing this uniform on the streets to maintain and enforce law and order; so that all who live here in my community can enjoy peace, security and protection.
My job requires facing down those who are enemies of society; those who are dangerous, with jaded minds, volatile emotions, sinister intents and who plot odious and malicious attacks on the lives of peace-loving and law-abiding citizens. Most people love me and are very grateful for me. As the assigned first responder to any civil or domestic disruption, I am obliged to look into the face of the life-threatening — those with the weakest will and poorest cognitive clarity, yet who are trigger happy, bearing the most lethal of fire arms. The substance abuser, the demented and the defiant are my routine obligation to curb. It falls upon me as my sworn duty to enable my fellow citizens to move about freely, in confidence and safety.
I am something of a special breed supported by the law to enforce the law. I am hated by law breakers and enemies of society; those who spew a barrage of hypercritical fault-finding at me. I ever aspire to live with integrity and a selfless commitment, respecting my oath to defend and protect all.
However, though trained, sworn in and committed, I am not above the weakness of human nature, nor above the law. There are those of us — indeed a minority — who fail to be fair, who make bad calls, and mishandle a suspected law violation. As it is normal to find a bad apple or two in any barrel, so it is with law enforcement officers. To be sure, such apples are found across the board in every human walk and profession — even lawyers, legislators, business owners, medical doctors, teachers, clergy and yes, even one of the 12 called by Jesus.
In spite of these few bad apples, we cherish the rest of the barrel — the masses who are law abiding citizens — giving them the highest esteem for their integrity.
It is interesting that my primary duty is surveillance, yet I am under surveillance and am not trusted (must have my actions filmed), am usually treated as guilty until found innocent, and am readily threatened to have my salary reduced and or to be fired if any officer anywhere has a grave infraction of duty. And now of most recent, some venomous citizens would have my whole profession disbanded.
Is it possible to imagine what it is like to put on the blue and walk the streets of U.S.A.? All eyes are watching and some hating, even wishing to kill.
Who will follow me — to fill my shoes, to walk my beat? Presently the air in America is filled with shouts of vicious accusations against me. Losing respect and appreciation for my daily perilous walk, leaves America’s streets to chaotic vagrancy and crime.
Where can be found my replacement — for everyday in harm’s way for you?
