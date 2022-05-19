As the school year comes to an end and I frantically try to get my grades posted, I try to slow down every now and again to think about the past year. Those moments of reflection are few though; the natives are getting restless, and there is a palpable energy as one walks through the halls, an energy that demands that the gates be opened or they are going to bust. It's time to let them go.
Reflectively, this last Thursday evening was the final Creative Writing Club meeting of the year. The last two meetings have been pleasantly different. Both evenings I have come away astonished at the creativity of the club members. I say astonished, because their aptitude, when unchained, is wonderful to behold.
It is also relevant to point out that their work, their performances are not for a grade, rather for the simple love of writing. But I think it is more than that. I think it is their passion to create, and often I feel like a simple observer on shore of the worlds they script.
At our previous meeting a month ago, we gathered in my classroom and had cookies and soda, and the students read their stories. I sat in the back in one of the student chairs and listened with paper and pencil. I like to take notes.
Madelyn Lewis stepped up to that old wooden podium first. As she started reading her story, I noticed the faint lull of some distant melody. She had prepared her story with background music, down to the call of a loon. Someone was playing the music on their phone for her. Her voice carried strongly over the tune as both set a melancholy mood in the cement-walled room. I was once again surprised at her creative initiative.
Consequently, it seemed music was a theme that night. Hailey Gray Hawkins pulled up behind the podium and began a story that she will always have to read for people to truly appreciate. Her story incurred the wrath of a storm and the fate of a pirate ship. As her story progressed, and the characters found themselves a victim of a nefarious plot and a storm, I was surprised as she began to sing.
Deathless be the Sailors, among the depths we creep
Deathless be Zephyros, the tyrant heart he reap
Deathless be the Sailors, O' heralds of the storm
Deathless be Chrysanthe, She at sea forever more
I wanted to ask her immediately if she made up this eerie tune or if it was some old sailor's yarn. It sounded familiar, but I think maybe it was the mood she created with the song that I found recognizable. She explained later that she had written the song and had sung it in her car over and over again to get the tune right. And indeed she did as she held us captive with story and melody. It was truly inspiring.
This past Thursday, even as our last meeting came to a close and our last story was told, I found myself surprised yet again as Abigayle Lewis began her story. She had written a tale with nine different interactive endings, and I was the participant. It was an engaging and fantastical end to a wonderful year for the Creative Writing Club.
Even as I look around this room this early morning, I know that in a few days those seats will be empty vessels for the summer. I also know that those seats have been filled with such uninhibited creativity, that they will not be forgotten soon, and neither will their occupants.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
