London, KY (40741)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.