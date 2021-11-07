A mom who asked her little boy what he wanted for Christmas was a bit surprised by his answer.
“I’d like a brother,” the little fellow said.
“Oh, that’s a big gift,” the mom responded. “Why do you want a brother?”
“Well,” the boy said, “there’s only so much I can blame on my dog.”
That old joke reminds me just how handy dogs are. They’re always glad to listen to you. They’ll even act interested as you talk. They’re always ready to lounge around with you on a rainy day. When no one else in the family wants to take a road trip, you can always count on the dog to ride shotgun.
I’ve always had hunting dogs, the kind that needs lots of space to run and bark. But, because of a move to the city earlier this year, I have found myself without dogs for the first time in many years.
I sure do miss them.
You know, we can learn a lot about unconditional love from dogs. They love you even when your teeth aren’t brushed, when your breath is bad, when your hair isn’t combed, and when your deodorant has given out and body odor has taken over.
Even at times like those, dogs come running to you, tails wagging, eyes sparkling, letting you know just how special you are to them.
It has been said that a dog is one of the few creatures on earth that loves you more than you love yourself. Did you ever notice how that dog just can’t keep his eyes off of you? If you’re sitting motionless in a chair, he’s watching you. If you’re walking around, he’s watching you. If you speak a soft word, his head rises and his ears arch, because he truly wants to hear what you have to say. If you say “come,” he’s on his feet immediately, heading your direction.
Dogs spend all their time on alert, keeping an eye out for any sign of danger, because they want to protect you. When they sleep, they do so lightly. The slightest sound awakens them. And when they bark or growl at an approaching stranger, count it as a compliment, because they do it entirely out of affection for you, because they want to protect you.
All this makes me think about the unconditional love of Jesus Christ. Though we disappoint Him, even deny Him, He still loves us in a way we do not deserve. He loves us so much that He gave His life for us on the cross at Calvary.
“Scarcely for a righteous man will one die … but God commendeth his love toward us in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:7-8).
People all too often place stipulations on their love. You remember Delilah loved Sampson because he was so strong, but when his strength was gone, so was Delilah. The Prodigal Son had lots of friends who loved him because he had money, but when his money was gone, so were his friends.
Genuine love has no stipulations.
We see that kind of love in Christ and, to a lesser extent, in our dogs, which is why I’m really looking forward to getting a house in the country again.
If that doesn’t happen soon, I may have to settle for a little brother.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.