London, KY (40741)

Today

Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.