With schools out and summer officially underway, families everywhere are enjoying the sunshine and making memories during vacations, outings, and sporting events. While the great outdoors are the perfect summer destination, it’s important to keep summer safety in mind to avoid potential dangers often associated with the season.
To keep the focus on fun, prepare properly for sunny days to avoid sunburns, which can lead to sun poisoning, blistering and fatigue. It doesn’t take long for the sun to cause harm. The sun’s UV rays can burn or damage unprotected skin in as little as 15 minutes.
With most outdoor summer activities lasting well over that time frame, remember to apply sunscreen, even if there isn’t direct sun that day. Remember to get an SPF of at least 15 or higher. To help avoid painful burns and sensitive skin, keep an extra bottle of sunscreen nearby and reapply frequently, especially during rigorous activity that may cause sweating or if you’ve been in the water. Additional sun protection can include hats and protective clothing.
Of course, there are other immediate dangers associated with the sun, even if you are slathered in sunscreen and under an umbrella or big hat. Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can cause problems ranging from heat rash or heat cramps to heatstroke.
If you’re sweating a lot, you could get a heat rash, which is evident by red clusters of pimples or small blisters. Heat cramps can occur when you sweat a lot in the heat from overexertion. Sweat lowers your salt and moisture levels and can cause your muscles to cramp. To avoid cramps, if you do work or exercise outdoors, try to do it during the cooler times of the day. Heat exhaustion can be a problem if you lose an excessive amount of water and salt, usually through excessive sweating. The most serious condition during the hot summer months is heatstroke, when your temperature rises quickly and sweating fails to cool you down.
With outdoor activities increasing, it’s also important to note that some common physical injuries, like sporting or bicycle injuries, occur more frequently during the summer.
Injuries like sprains, muscle pulls and fractures can be caused by misuse of safety gear, inadequate warmups or overtraining. For instance, bicycle injuries can occur if the seat is too high on a bike, causing users to fall off, or if the bike path or sidewalk has debris or obstructions. In either instance, wearing a helmet can help protect against head injuries during a bike wreck. Tending to wounds is critical to prevent future damage or avoid causing an infection. In any case of a concerning injury, consult a primary care provider.
Spending time in the water, like at a pool or lake, can also increase the chance of injury or dangerous situations during the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drowning is the leading cause of death in the United States for children ages 1 to 4. For children ages 5 to 14, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional death. When planning to swim or boat, life jackets or other floatation devices are vital tools in helping to prevent drowning. Learning how to swim is another excellent way to be safer while in the water. With these few safety tips in mind, children and adults can spend time in the water with fewer worries.
While summer brings plenty of fun and outdoor activities, danger can occur when it’s not always visible or easy to see. In case of an injury this summer, consult your health care provider immediately.
