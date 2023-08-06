This movie respects the endless reverberations of the A Bomb. Since August of 1945 with the utter devastation and annihilation of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the mass murder of their innocent and unsuspecting population – estimated sum 214,000, with bodies instantly incinerated bones and all — the conscience of the world has been tormented and haunted. The vacillation, turmoil and polemics that surround the development of the Atomic Bomb – damned if we do and damned if we don’t — are reflected in this movie. Use of the A bomb would save thousands of military lives on both sides of the conflict. Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, a renowned physicist, was appointed in 1943 to work on the “Manhattan Project” – the camouflaged name for the top-secret pursuit of developing the Atomic Bomb.
The movie portrayed the dangerous and tedious testing of the Atomic Bomb in New Mexico. The final droppings of the two bombs, with all their atrocities of death and destruction, were omitted from the film. The movie emphasized the thunderous applause and euphoric celebrations all over America for the bombs terminating World War II.
The last 45 minutes of the movie were a sad contrast to all of America’s celebrating its military victory. The sadness entailed accusations against Oppenheimer of being a German spy and a Communist. Hailed as a national hero at one moment, only to be hauled off into court to face multiple accusations at the next, brings the end of the movie shadowed in confusion and disappointment. Oppenheimer’s pedestaled as America’s #1 hero was severely sullied: seemingly due to interpersonal jealously and envy of American military and legal leaders.
Although held in controversy, Oppenheimer’s development of the Atomic Bomb gave instant world status and military prominence to the United States. This international military superiority was narrowly achieved since both Russia and Germany were both at the verge of mastering the same bomb.
This movie is not for fun but for fact. It offers us an insightful understanding and appreciation of the A bomb’s enormous evil countered with its enormous good. The movie “Oppenheimer” proposes the A bomb as neither black nor white. The world’s polarized stance on the morality of that bomb is affirmed.
