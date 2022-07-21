The story is told of an out-of-work country boy who had applied for an open position down at the factory.
“So why do you want this job?” the interviewer asked.
“Well, I’ve always felt passionately about not starving to death,” the country boy answered.
If I had been the interviewer, I would have reached across the table and given that country boy a congratulatory handshake and welcomed him to the company.
I love that answer. It delivers a wow moment.
I have a deep appreciation for wow moments – those times when you hear or see something that causes your jaw to drop, and the only word you can utter is “wow.”
The Bible is filled with such moments, and I was reminded of that not long ago when a man who had never read the Bible nor went to church got saved. He ended up in the hospital where one of his nurses told him about the day Jesus walked on the water.
“You’re pulling my leg,” the man said. “Jesus walked on water? Come on. You gotta be kidding me.”
The nurse said, “Nope, I’m not kidding. It’s right here in the Bible. See?”
The man read that passage in silence for a few seconds, looked up at her from his bed, and uttered one word: “Wow.”
I fear many people come to the point where they take the Bible for granted. That’s unfortunate because the Bible is absolutely chock full of wow moments.
Everything Jesus did during his public ministry was a wow moment. So was everything the apostles did. So was everything the Old Testament prophets did. Everything in the Bible, from the first sentence in Genesis to the last sentence in Revelation, should make us stop and say, “wow.”
It’s important to remind ourselves not to close our eyes to the wonder of it all.
I had to go to Los Angeles for a meeting not long ago, and I noticed most of the people around me had become bored with the miracle of flight. Some read magazines and books. Some pushed the window shades closed and slept.
Then, there was me, marveling at the roar of the engines as we raced down the runaway, the G-forces pushing me back into my seat. Wow. Seeing the roads and the buildings growing smaller as we went higher. Wow. Looking down on the Great Plains from 34,000 feet. Wow. Seeing the snow-capped Rocky Mountains from high above. Wow. Watching stewardesses push a cart back and forth along the aisle, pouring soda into cups without spilling a drop. Wow. Drinking that fizzing soda and eating the tasty pretzels and peanuts. Wow. Feeling the turbulence when the plane hits some rough air pockets. Wow.
How do people grow bored with flying?
More importantly, how do people grow bored with church?
Seeing the towering steeple silhouetted by the rising sun. Wow. Talking with all the smiling, happy believers who have always been there for you in the good times and bad. Wow. Hearing Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing ringing from the rafters. Wow. Listening to sermons about the great heroes of the Bible. Wow. Seeing lives changed as people respond to the invitation to become Christians. Wow. Seeing people Baptized. Wow. Enjoying those occasional potluck dinners. Wow.
Let me encourage you to watch for those “wow moments” in life and never, ever lose sight of the wonder of it all.
Reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
