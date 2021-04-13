LONDON — North Laurel’s boys’ and girls’ tennis teams have looked impressive to begin the season after sweeping both Bell County and Harlan County in recent action.
“The Harlan County and Bell County matches were good for our younger players,” North Laurel coach Bob Smith said. “We got some much-needed experience for all of our players. We're off to a nice start, and we'll have to be ready after the break as we have some really good teams coming up.”
Girls
North Laurel 9, Bell Co. 0
Singles
No. 1 - Jaron Gray (NL) def. Kiley Gambrel (BC) 8-0
No. 2 - Baylie McCreary (NL) def. Gracie Hammontree (BC) 8-0
No. 3 - Lorin Sasser (NL) def. Emily Smith (BC) 8-0
No. 4 - Graycie Chadwell (NL) def. Paige Frye (BC) 8-0
No. 5 - Molly Hamm (NL) def. Kenna Gambrel (BC) 8-1
No. 6 - Charlotte Griffin (NL) def. Kenzie Powers (BC) 8-0
Doubles
No. 1 - Meg Brock/Kelsi Howard (NL) def. Ki. Gambrel/Hammontree (BC) 8-1
No. 2 - Hamm/Griffin (NL) def. Smith/Frye (BC) 8-0
No. 3 - Chadwell/Hayley Collins (NL) def. Ke. Gambrel/Powers (BC) 8-0
Extra Matches
Ki. Gambrel (BC) def. Heidi Seeley (NL) 8-4
Rilyn Gray (NL) def. Hammontree (BC) 8-4
Brooklyn Hubbard (NL) def. Smith (BC) 6-0
Frye (BC) def. Lucy Joyner (NL) 7-6 (5)
Boys
North Laurel 9, Bell Co. 0
Singles
No. 1 - Zack Harbach (NL) def. Dylan Franks (BC) 8-0
No. 2 - Lucas Ball (NL) def. Ethan Smith (BC) 8-0
No. 3 - Mahir Neeraj (NL) def. Blake Sexton (BC) 8-0
No. 4 - Zaid Salim (NL) def. C.J. Lawson (BC) 8-1
No. 5 - Default
No. 6 - Default
Doubles
No. 1 - Trey Walton/Will Walton (NL) def. Franks/Smith (BC) 8-1
No. 2 - Harbach/Ball (NL) def. Sexton/Lawson (BC) 8-0
No. 3 - Default
Extra Matches
Franks (BC) def. Haani Khan (NL) 9-7
Jasper Jones (NL) def. Smith (BC) 8-1
Colton Cunagin (NL) def. Sexton (BC) 6-3
Lawson (BC) def. Derek Vaughn (NL) 6-1
Girls
North Laurel 9, Harlan Co. 0
Singles
No. 1 - Jaron Gray (NL) def. Amber Lewis (HC) 8-2
No. 2 - Eva Clark (NL) def. Jaya Wilhelmy (HC) 8-0
No. 3 - Baylie McCreary (NL) def. Lindsay Hall (HC) 8-0
No. 4 - Erin Cheek (NL) def. Abigail Gaw (HC) 8-0
No. 5 - Lorin Sasser (NL) def. Laura Ball (HC) 8-0
No. 6 - Default
Doubles
No. 1 - Clark/McCreary (NL) def. Hall/Gaw (HC) 8-1
No. 2 - Cheek/Sasser (NL) def. Lewis/Wilhelmy (HC) 8-4
No. 3 - Default
Extra Matches
Brooklyn Hubbard (NL) def. Ball (HC) 4-0
Rilyn Gray (NL) def. Ball (HC) 4-1
Meg Brock/Kelsi Howard (NL) def. Hall/Gaw (HC) 6-1
Charlotte Griffin/Molly Hamm (NL) def. Lewis/Wilhelmy (HC) 6-0
Boys
North Laurel 7, Harlan Co. 2
Singles
No. 1 - Zack Harbach (NL) def. Sawyer Cornett (HC) 8-0
No. 2 - Mahir Neeraj (NL) def. Chandler Smith (HC) 8-0
No. 3 - Tony Reynolds (HC) def. Zaid Salim (NL) 8-6
No. 4 - Trey Walton (NL) def. Cody Clayborn (HC) 8-1
No. 5 - Will Walton (NL) def. Calan Neeley (HC) 8-0
No. 6 - Colton Cunagin (NL) def. Brayden Engle (HC) 8-1
Doubles
No. 1 - Walton/Walton (NL) def. Reynolds/Clayborn (HC) 8-1
No. 2 - Neeraj/Salim (NL) def. Cornett/Smith (HC) 8-1
No. 3 - Neely/Engle (HC) def. Cunagin/Derek Vaughn (NL) 7-6 (6)
Extra Match
Cunagin/Vaughn (NL) def. Bryson Brock/Steven Fee (HC) 6-0
