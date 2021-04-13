LONDON — North Laurel’s boys’ and girls’ tennis teams have looked impressive to begin the season after sweeping both Bell County and Harlan County in recent action.

“The Harlan County and Bell County matches were good for our younger players,” North Laurel coach Bob Smith said. “We got some much-needed experience for all of our players. We're off to a nice start, and we'll have to be ready after the break as we have some really good teams coming up.”

Girls

North Laurel 9, Bell Co. 0

Singles

No. 1 - Jaron Gray (NL) def. Kiley Gambrel (BC) 8-0

No. 2 - Baylie McCreary (NL) def. Gracie Hammontree (BC) 8-0

No. 3 - Lorin Sasser (NL) def. Emily Smith (BC) 8-0

No. 4 - Graycie Chadwell (NL) def. Paige Frye (BC) 8-0

No. 5 - Molly Hamm (NL) def. Kenna Gambrel (BC) 8-1

No. 6 - Charlotte Griffin (NL) def. Kenzie Powers (BC) 8-0

Doubles

No. 1 - Meg Brock/Kelsi Howard (NL) def. Ki. Gambrel/Hammontree (BC) 8-1

No. 2 - Hamm/Griffin (NL) def. Smith/Frye (BC) 8-0

No. 3 - Chadwell/Hayley Collins (NL) def. Ke. Gambrel/Powers (BC) 8-0

Extra Matches

Ki. Gambrel (BC) def. Heidi Seeley (NL) 8-4

Rilyn Gray (NL) def. Hammontree (BC) 8-4

Brooklyn Hubbard (NL) def. Smith (BC) 6-0

Frye (BC) def. Lucy Joyner (NL) 7-6 (5)

Boys

North Laurel 9, Bell Co. 0

Singles

No. 1 - Zack Harbach (NL) def. Dylan Franks (BC) 8-0

No. 2 - Lucas Ball (NL) def. Ethan Smith (BC) 8-0

No. 3 - Mahir Neeraj (NL) def. Blake Sexton (BC) 8-0

No. 4 - Zaid Salim (NL) def. C.J. Lawson (BC) 8-1

No. 5 - Default

No. 6 - Default

Doubles

No. 1 - Trey Walton/Will Walton (NL) def. Franks/Smith (BC) 8-1

No. 2 - Harbach/Ball (NL) def. Sexton/Lawson (BC) 8-0

No. 3 - Default

Extra Matches

Franks (BC) def. Haani Khan (NL) 9-7

Jasper Jones (NL) def. Smith (BC) 8-1

Colton Cunagin (NL) def. Sexton (BC) 6-3

Lawson (BC) def. Derek Vaughn (NL) 6-1

Girls

North Laurel 9, Harlan Co. 0

Singles

No. 1 - Jaron Gray (NL) def. Amber Lewis (HC) 8-2

No. 2 - Eva Clark (NL) def. Jaya Wilhelmy (HC) 8-0

No. 3 - Baylie McCreary (NL) def. Lindsay Hall (HC) 8-0

No. 4 - Erin Cheek (NL) def. Abigail Gaw (HC) 8-0

No. 5 - Lorin Sasser (NL) def. Laura Ball (HC) 8-0

No. 6 - Default

Doubles

No. 1 - Clark/McCreary (NL) def. Hall/Gaw (HC) 8-1

No. 2 - Cheek/Sasser (NL) def. Lewis/Wilhelmy (HC) 8-4

No. 3 - Default

Extra Matches

Brooklyn Hubbard (NL) def. Ball (HC) 4-0

Rilyn Gray (NL) def. Ball (HC) 4-1

Meg Brock/Kelsi Howard (NL) def. Hall/Gaw (HC) 6-1

Charlotte Griffin/Molly Hamm (NL) def. Lewis/Wilhelmy (HC) 6-0

Boys

North Laurel 7, Harlan Co. 2

Singles

No. 1 - Zack Harbach (NL) def. Sawyer Cornett (HC) 8-0

No. 2 - Mahir Neeraj (NL) def. Chandler Smith (HC) 8-0

No. 3 - Tony Reynolds (HC) def. Zaid Salim (NL) 8-6

No. 4 - Trey Walton (NL) def. Cody Clayborn (HC) 8-1

No. 5 - Will Walton (NL) def. Calan Neeley (HC) 8-0

No. 6 - Colton Cunagin (NL) def. Brayden Engle (HC) 8-1

Doubles

No. 1 - Walton/Walton (NL) def. Reynolds/Clayborn (HC) 8-1

No. 2 - Neeraj/Salim (NL) def. Cornett/Smith (HC) 8-1

No. 3 - Neely/Engle (HC) def. Cunagin/Derek Vaughn (NL) 7-6 (6)

Extra Match

Cunagin/Vaughn (NL) def. Bryson Brock/Steven Fee (HC) 6-0

