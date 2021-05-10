CORBIN — The Corbin Arena announced via its Facebook page Monday that ZZ Top is coming to the Arena on July 25.
The tickets go on sale Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m.
Tickets will be available to purchase at Ticketmaster.com or the Corbin Arena Box Office. Ticket prices range from $49.50-$89.50.
The rock legends were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. They're known for hits like "Sharp Dressed Man," "Tush," "Gimme All Your Lovin," "Legs" and "La Grange".
