YEAR IN REVIEW: Change of hands in government

The Times-Tribune is reviewing the top stories of 2021 as we wind out the year. This was one of the top national stories of the year.
After 2020 ended with a presidential election, 2021 brought the actual change of hands. The year began with the swearing in of the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden.
And history was made, as Kamala Harris became the first woman to be vice president. The former U.S. senator from California is also the first Black person and the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency and the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in the U.S. government.
The presidential inauguration came just two weeks after an attack at the U.S. Capitol, where former President Donald Trump supporters stormed the building. (The attack will be reviewed as one of the top stories of the year in Thursday’s Times-Tribune newspaper.)
Yet, after nearly a full year of Biden holding office and courts dismissing voter fraud claims, some still will not say, “Joe Biden won.”
Biden received more than 81 million votes to Trump’s 74 million, according to the tally of the Federal Election Commission. The tightest margin was in Arizona, where Biden won by 10,457 votes. More important, he won 306 votes in the Electoral College, more than the 270 required to become president. Trump got 232.
Even a GOP-led “audit” of votes in Arizona’s largest county came up with a Biden win. Dozens of state and federal courts, as well as the Trump administration's Justice Department, have dismissed claims of widespread voter fraud.
When The Associated Press set out to count every fraud claim in the states disputed by Trump, it found fewer than 475 potential cases — 15 hundredths of 1% of Biden's winning margin in those states.
And yet, many Republican candidates may be eying another number: A July Associated Press-NORC Poll found 66% of Republicans said Biden was not legitimately elected president. More than two-thirds of Americans overall said Biden was legitimately elected.
The U.S. Senate saw a switch in the majority party as Democrats took control and Sen. Mitch McConnell became the Senate Minority Leader as Democrat Chuck Schumer took control as Senate Majority Leader. For the first time in a decade, the Senate, the House and the White House were all controlled by Democrats.
