London, KY (40741)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.