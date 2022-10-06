Katrina Underwood

WILLIAMSBURG — Local authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a juvenile reported missing.

Katrina Underwood, 14, was last seen Saturday night at 11:30 p.m. on Reservoir Street in Highland Park, according to a press release from the Williamsburg Police Department.

Her possible destination is Jamestown, Tennessee, according to the department.

Interim Police Chief Jason Caddell said, “We don’t think she’s in the state... We’re trying to track her but it’s difficult.”

If anyone sees Underwood, do not hesitate to call Whitley County Dispatch at 606-549-6006.

