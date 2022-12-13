WILLIAMSBURG — Two cases investigated by the Williamsburg Police Department have resulted in prison sentences.
The agency announced last week via Facebook that a McCreary County woman was sentenced to seven years in a burglary case while a Williamsburg man received a six-year sentence for a second offense involving drug trafficking.
Shala Gregory, 33, of Strunk, was recently sentenced to seven years in prison on charges of third-degree burglary and identity theft in connection to an incident last April at the Williamsburg Wal-Mart.
According to WPD, Gregory took over $500 of merchandise after previously being trespassed from the premises. She also used one of her family members’ personal identification information to avoid being arrested on outstanding warrants.
The case was investigated by Officer Chad Foley, Officer Eddie Cain, Officer Bryson Lawson and members of the Wal-Mart Asset Protection Team.
In the second case, 45-year-old Andy Lewis of Smith Lane was sentenced to six years in prison for second offense drug trafficking. In early 2022, according to WPD, Lewis sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant as part of an on-going investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Williamsburg area.
Lewis’ criminal history reflected he had previously been convicted of a federal conspiracy drug trafficking charge. He was additionally sentenced to one year in prison on unrelated charges of DUI and drug possession from a traffic stop in 2021.
The cases were investigated by Officer Dorman Patrick Jr, and Officer Chad Foley, with assistance from Officer Bryson Lawson.
Both cases were successfully prosecuted by the Office of the Whitley County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Ronnie Bowling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.